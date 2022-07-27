Once again we are living history at the historic Fudge Farm in Stony Point one of Tennessee’s oldest communities.This week we are canning “Dad’s Pickled Beets” Come stroll with me down memory lane as we recall old times and relive bygone days.
We’re also going to can some of the best pickled beets you’ve ever eaten and it’s a simple recipe. My grandparents Harvey and Maude Ferrell lived on a little farm in Alum Well. Everybody in our family called them Dad and Mom. Today there’s not much left of the old home place, just a dilapidated spring house beside an ancient poplar tree.
That’s where Mom cooked the big iron wash pots of beets that Dad grew in his garden. Every Summer she washed the beets in the spring branch and built a big fire under the kettle. She said a woman that couldn’t build a decent fire wouldn’t make a decent wife. Mom had a saying for everything. As a child my job was to transport wood from the house down to the spring in my little brown wagon.
Mom would boil the beets until they were tender and then she would remove them from the fire. I grew up loving the smell of cooking beets and wood smoke. Most of the time beet canning took place during Dog Days, the hottest part of summer. I’d ask her, “Mom isn’t it too hot for cooking beets” and she would reply “No its not! Now you watch what I do and take heed because
when I’m dead and gone, you will wish that you paid attention. So, listen carefully and remember everything I do and say and one day you’ll be making Dad’s pickled beets and showing other folks how to do it”. I helped Mom can pickle beets every year. Dad loved pickled beets so much he often would eat a whole jar by himself. Mom had to hide her beets every year in a different place to keep the old man out of them.
Otherwise, we would run out before winter came. But he always managed to find them no matter where she put them. Dad loved to eat but he was so skinny he had to stand twice to cast shadow. One morning Mom found Dad laying on the bed moaning and groaning. “Harve get up from there! If you want any dinner, you better catch and kill me a chicken! What’s wrong with you anyway?” she asked. “I’m dying Maude” he replied “Oh I’m bad off! I won’t make it through the day. My belly hurts, I’m peeing purple Kool aide and my feet’s cold!”
Mom looked worried until she saw 3 empty beet jars in the corner of the room. “Good lord, Harve!” she exclaimed. “You’ve foundered yourself on pickled beets! You’re peeing purple because you drank all that beet juice” Dad looked relieved until Mom went to get the Castor Oil. After that episode he promised Mom, he would lay off the beets, but he kept on eating them and she kept looking for hiding places. One year he found out that Mom was hiding her
pickled beets under the big iron bed in the back room. He tried to fight the urge but his love for pickled beets had flung a craving on him. She was sweeping the front porch and I was sitting on the steps when we heard yelling and moaning. We ran to the back bedroom and there was Dad laying on the floor and half of him was sticking out from under the big iron bed. He had crawled under there to swipe some beets and his overall straps got caught in the bed springs and he was stuck.
Dad was cussing a blue streak, so I started to crawl under the bed and unhook him. “Leave him alone!” Mom exclaimed “I’m going to stop this old dog from sucking eggs!” Then she took her broom and wore his hind end out with it. You could hear him hollering all the way down the road. From that day forth Dad never ate another pickled beet unless he asked mom if it was alright. But no matter what, he never stopped loving them. My grandparents are gone now but they sure left some beautiful memories for me to cherish.
I also love pickled beets and I eat them often. But I never pop open a jar without I don’t think of Dad.
Dad’s Pickled Beets Recipe
15-20 pounds of Detroit Dark Red Beets (leaves removed but root intact)
10 pounds of sugar (More or less)
1 gallon of apple cider vinegar
1 half cup of pickling spice
Cook the beets in a big canner or stock pot until you can insert a knife in them easily. Transfer the beets to a pan of cold water and the skins slip off easily. Small beets are preferred but bigger beets can be quartered.
Put the beets in a stainless steel or enamel pot and add 1 cup of sugar to 1 cup of vinegar until pickle juice is 1 inch above the beets. The more liquid the better because you can always use the excess beet juice to pickle eggs later. Next add a half cup of pickling spice to the brine.
Bring the beet to a rolling boil and turn off heat. Ladle hot beets and juice into hot sterilized jars and seal. Process jars in a water bath canner for 20 minutes and follow canning directions.
Store in a cool dark place. You don’t have to have an abundance of beets to do this recipe. Just remember a cup of sugar, a cup of vinegar and some pickling spice to taste. It’s always okay to have more juice than beets. Beets are a super food, and they are delicious and nutritious.
Dad’s pickled beets are better than any you will ever find in a grocery store. Until next time good luck with your endeavors and enjoy living history.