First, a review of last week’s lesson: Much confusion seems to exist in differentiating Rogersville municipal government from Hawkins County government.
Though there are a plethora of possibilities of the reason for this, perhaps the fact that the most prominent building in downtown Rogersville is the historically significant Hawkins County Courthouse situated on the southeast portion of the Public Square.
Rogersville City Hall, on the other hand, is a rather nondescript contemporary building located on a side street. More appropriate for a town of Rogersville’s history and the need for a local understanding of the economic benefits of branding would be the relocation of the city’s day to day operation to the building locally known as the Clay-Kenner House, with RPD and RFD remaining in the building on Kyle Street.
Hawkins County government oversees all business not under the jurisdiction of one of its five municipalities.
In descending order of population they are Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Rogersville, Surgoinsville, and Bulls Gap. The county is divided geographically into seven voting districts, beginning in September 2022, represented by two county commissioners from each.
The voters elect the mayor and the commissioners. The county election cycle is four years. The county commission elects its chairman, usually the mayor, but it is not mandatory they elect the mayor, and the mayor may opt out of being considered for chairman.
The election of chairman of the commission takes place each September. Through the years this position has had several names, such as county judge and county executive. Perhaps the appearance of having two mayors within the same town is a part of the confusion of which duties belong to whom.
Once the chairman of the county commission is chosen, the chairman then makes committee assignments. The committees consist of one commissioner from each district. Committees elect their own chairmen.
Following is a list of the commissioners and their committee assignments:
Danny Alvis: District 3, Beer, Budget, Delinquent Tax, Park/Environmental, Public Safety, Solid Waste
Nancy Barker: District 6, Airport, Beer, Budget, Education, Ethics, Industrial, Personnel, Public Buildings
Jeff Barrett: District 2, Audit, Beer, Delinquent Tax, Education, Park/Environmental, Roads, Personnel
Chad Britton: District 4, Audit, Delinquent Tax, Education, Park/Environmental, Public Safety, Roads
Larry Clonce: District 6, Audit, Delinquent Tax, Park/Environmental, Public Safety, Roads, Solid Waste
Glenda Davis: District 5, Audit, Delinquent Tax, Education, Park/Environmental, Personnel, Solid Waste
John Gibson: District 1, Airport, Beer, Budget, Ethics, Industrial, Public Buildings, Public Safety
Josh Gilliam: District 4, Airport, Beer, Budget, Industrial, Personnel, Public Buildings, Solid Waste
Tom Kern: District 2, Airport, Budget, Ethics, Industrial, Public Buildings, Public Safety, Solid Waste
Joey Maddox: District 7, Airport, Audit, Delinquent Tax, Education, Park/Environmental, Roads
Robbie Palmer: District 7, Beer, Budget, Industrial, Personnel, Public Buildings, Public Safety, Solid Waste
Jason Roach: District 5, Airport, Beer, Budget, Industrial, Public Buildings, Public Safety, Roads
Charles Thacker: District 3, Airport, Audit, Roads, Personnel, Public Buildings, Industrial
Syble Vaughan-Trent: District 1, Audit, Delinquent Tax, Education, Park/Environmental, Personnel, Roads, Solid Waste
These are the public servants elected to take care of the issues in each district of the county.
Additionally, each voting district has its own representative to the Hawkins County Board of Education. These are the public servants for issues that may arise regarding education. District 1: McClure Boyd, District 2: Chris Christian, District 3: Kathy Cradic, District 4: Hannah Winegar, District 5: Jackie Charles, District 6: Debbie Shedden, District 7: Alina Gorlova.
County mayor, county commissioners, and school board members are without term limits.