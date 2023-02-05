East Tennessee is known for its scenic beauty: lush mountains, flowing rivers, rolling hills, green pastures, and trash, lots of it.
With spring fever just around the corner, many of us will venture out to tour the countryside. Unfortunately, we are more likely to see unsightly litter – plastic bottles, Styrofoam food containers, paper bags, or garbage bags full of trash – than the beautiful landscape. Over half of Tennesseans report seeing trash along a scenic byway, which isn’t surprising since the U.S. produces three times more garbage than the rest of the world.
Most roadway litter is deliberately discarded. According to Keep America Beautiful, cigarette butts, fast food packaging, beer cans, and plastic bottles and bags are among the most littered items. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that 1 in 3 Tennesseans admit to littering in the past 30 days. This equates to over 19,000 residents improperly disposing of trash each month in Hawkins County. While residents in East Tennessee consider litter a more serious issue than the rest of the state; overall, rural communities are less likely to view litter as a problem.
Numerous researchers have set out to learn why people litter in the first place. They arrived at four main causes: carelessness, lack of access to trash cans, lenient law enforcement, and the presence of litter (litter begets litter). In most cases, people know it’s wrong to litter, but they do it anyway because it’s the easy thing to do.
Unfortunately, a little litter adds up to big problems. There are over 100 million pieces of litter on Tennessee’s roadways at any given time – 152 pieces of trash per person. TDOT spends over $23 million annually in litter costs. Litter also suppresses property values and deters business recruitment and tourism. In addition, litter costs farmers across the state about $60 million a year in machinery repairs, loss of livestock and crops, and cleanup.
Litter is an eyesore and it’s choking our natural environment. About one million animals die annually because they get tangled up in trash or ingest it. A significant amount of water pollution is attributed to litter. There are 112 streams in Hawkins County and 20% of litter ends up in these streams as pollution. Last year, Care Net – a community-based group focused on the environment – cleared 2.5 tons of garbage from banks on the Holston River in Rogersville. The Tennessee River, which runs through Knoxville, is one of the most plastic-polluted rivers in the world. This river dumps 32 million pieces of microplastics into the Ohio River every second.
Collectively, we can work together to preserve the natural beauty of our region.
How can you help end littering in your neighborhood? Become a leader against litter by encouraging others to take greater responsibility for keeping their communities litter free. Join the Keep America Beautiful #152andYou challenge and commit to removing 152 pieces of litter from your neighborhood each year. Our actions – small or large – can have a profound impact in our community. Help organize a community cleanup or recycling event in your neighborhood. And ask local officials, businesses, and schools to increase the number of trash bins in public spaces.
You can also educate others about state litter laws. People caught littering can face a fine of up to $2,500. Now, that’s an expensive red solo cup!
Tennessee CLEAN is asking residents to sign a petition to let officials know that we want litter pollution addressed in our state. You can learn more about this statewide anti-littering initiative by visiting https://tennesseecleanact.org/.
You can also join the TDOT Nobody Trashes Tennessee movement and help inspire others to keep Hawkins County litter free. To learn more about Tennessee’s litter reduction and education efforts, visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/join-the-movement/