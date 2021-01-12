Hymn Notes: My religion's not old fashioned

MY RELIGION’S NOT OLD FASHIONED But It’s Real Genuine, is an old country-western Gospel song written and recorded by Hank Snow (also recorded by Stuart Hamblin).
This song was popular over a half-century ago and, apparently, they struggled then with the same slippery slope of liberalism and creeping modernism that is prevalent in Christianity today.
The song addresses the subject of TRUTH.
What is Truth? is a question that has been argued since creation when the serpent tempted Eve in the garden of Eden. It comes up often in academic philosophy discussions. After hours of debate, ignorant pinheads often want to conclude that truth is fluid and relative; “What is TRUTH for you,” they say, “may not be TRUTH for me.” And even today, we see that in the classrooms of our children who are told that 2 plus 2 does not necessarily equal 4.
That kind of ignorance recently surfaced in Congress when Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said to President Trump, “I reject your facts.”
That’s nonsense! Facts are facts; if they’re not true, they’re not facts. The answer to the question, “What is Truth?” is simple; Truth is that which is true.
These days it seems that everyone is trying to dumb down or repackage Christianity so it is more attractive or relevant to a modern, enlightened, me-centered culture. But there is nothing new under the sun. People have always struggled with the same slippery slope of liberalism and creeping modernism that is prevalent in Christianity today.
The song is not one that I would ordinarily pick for congregational singing but it does have merit. The singers actually know how to play their guitars. The lyrics are wholesome and are easily heard and understood over the instruments. The music is technically sound and has an easily anticipated melody. And, most importantly, the song is doctrinally correct with the solid, conservative message that Truth is immutable or unchangeable.
The songwriter begins by declaring that there is only one real religion. That’s because there is only One true God and only one true way to salvation. And God revealed that way through His Son, Jesus Christ who said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”
“All Truth is God’s Truth.” And, truth never changes because God is Truth and He never changes. Jesus claimed that attribute to Himself when He said, “I Am the Truth.”
The song gives a warning; we must be careful discerners of truth because there are many false teachers and prophets. They stand behind pulpits, twist scripture, and speak beautiful words. They will tell us that God didn’t really mean what the Bible tells us. Those false preachers are snakes just like that serpent in the Garden and they will lead their followers to destruction.
Many people try to fit God into their own molds and practice religions that make them feel good. But the One and Only True, Unchanging God has ordained an unchanging Gospel that still saves sinners today the same way He saved sinners in the past; by God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone.
(Ralph Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the Olde Towne Emporium, located at 212 E. Main St. In Rogersville. Your questions or comments about this column are welcome. Readers may contact Ralph at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com.)