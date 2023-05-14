I love a big southern style front porch, it’s a very pleasant place to relax and unwind. But you don’t have to be from the country to enjoy one.
Porches are universal and through the years they have been utilized for a multitude of purposes. They provide a cool shade from the hot sun and many times a welcomed shelter from the storm. Porches were social gathering places in the summer.
Those were the days when friends visited each other. Back then everybody knew and cared about their neighbors. People often welcomed guests and said goodbye to acquaintances from the old front porch.
When I was growing up these covered entrances were used for more than sitting. The porch has a place in history. In the early days the Scots-Irish settlers sometimes built porches on their crude log cabins. They also built Dog Trot cabins. These were two separate structures connected by a covered breeze way.
They would often hung fresh game meat on the rafters and tack the skins to the wall. Green beans were strung and hung up to dry. These were called “Leather Britches” or shuck beans. Drying was one of the few ways to preserve vegetables at that time. Most folks sat on the edge of the porch at the ending of the day but there were a few lucky people who had straight back chairs to relax in.
They would sometimes lean these back against the wall but there were some people who were talented enough to rock these chairs on two legs. Sometimes there would be a wringer type washing machine out on the back porch. Mothers would sometimes string a line and hang washing on the porch.
In fact a multitude of chores were performed here. For some people it was the scene of a Saturday night bath in a number 02 tub. Our ancestors broke beans, shelled peas, shucked corn, peeled apples, skinned peaches and churned butter all under the shelter of the porch. Dogs and cats took shelter under the porch too.
Many years ago a census taker was traveling through Poor Valley when he came to the house of an elderly lady. It was a hot day and she was sitting on the porch. As he approached a ferocious dog came out from under the steps and commenced to barking wildly.” Lady does your dog bite?” the man asked “No sir” the old woman replied.
Well the man took another step and the dog bit him on the leg. “Ouch! I thought you said your dog didn’t bite!” he exclaimed. She expelled a stream of snuff juice and replied “Son, that aint my dog” Funny things happened around porches.
Memories were made there too. There is nothing quite as soothing as the sound of rain on the tin roof of a porch, throw in a cold watermelon and it doesn’t get much better than that. As children we played on, around and even under the porch.
Then in the evening when the day’s work was done everybody would set out on the porch and watch the sun set .At twilight the lightning bugs would fly up in the yard and as the kids ran off to catch them, the older generation would stay and fight the skeeters. Then as the moon came up, the porch became a stage for storytelling.
The old folks could tell scary stories or “Haunt Tales” that would make the hair stand on your head. Needless to say we had a hard time getting to sleep after a night of porch ghost stories.
Also if someone played a musical instrument the porch could be the scene of some fine Appalachian music. Sometimes the churches in the neighborhood would meet on a member’s porch and have prayer meetings. Couples would often court on the porch and many a marriage proposal was made there.
Before the days of air conditioning many country folks would sleep on screen porches in the summer. Sunday was one of the best porch days. After church, friends, neighbors and relatives would spend the afternoon talking, laughing and having a good time.
Even when it was time to go one lingered on the porch needing to go but wanting to stay. Because you loved these people and you enjoyed spending time with them. Someone would finally say “You all just stay with us” and the reply would be “Just go with us” or “No, we got to get home but you all come”.
My grandfather used to say that all trouble and fighting in this old world could be settled if people had fellowship on the porch every now and then. Sadly in our time, the front porch era is quickly fading.
The modern built houses of today have fancy decks and tile patios with fireplaces. That’s all well and good, but in my opinion none these can hold a candle to a comfortable porch swing or rocker. Yes I sure love porches.
I wrote this story on one. Summer is almost here and outside is the place to be, friends if you have a porch I hope you take time to enjoy it and if you don’t have one, well just go visit a neighbor who does.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com