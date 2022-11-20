Many people do not always know that their local nonprofits service agencies operate on a small budget with only a few employees.
These nonprofits rely heavily on the goodwill and volunteerism of others to help provide services to others who cannot everything for themselves.
When you give time as a volunteer, you spread joy and compassion throughout nonprofit organizations within your community.
In rural communities, volunteer service to older and disabled adults can be of crucial value for the nonprofit organizations serving the population, helping to expand the capacity or extend services to more older individuals.
Older volunteers are important in helping our community maintain services because, without them, many things could not be accomplished and many of these services would not be able to exist.
With a lifetime of skills and experience, retired volunteers are uniquely suited to serve the needs of our community, especially our older adult population. However, the greatest benefit may be for the volunteers themselves. We see every day how true it is that volunteering keeps people young at heart.
Volunteers have always been the backbone of Mooresburg Community Association’s (MCA) Meals in the Hills Program, showing up 5 mornings a week to deliver home-delivered meals to older and disabled adults through one in five of MCA’s long rural and sometimes rugged routes to the homes of many older adults.
While MCA has grown and expanded since its inception in 2001, it would not be able to operate its Meals in the Hills Program without the dedication and fortitude of our volunteers.
MCA recently celebrated the opening of its new location at 313 Old Highway West as well as our 21st anniversary of service to the community. A major part of the ceremony was the annual recognition of our volunteers, many of whom moved to this community to retire and who have ended up being a lifeline to the older lifelong residents of the community.
Whether the need is just a neighbor giving a helping hand, such as a ride to an appointment, picking up groceries, or just lending an ear, it is the neighborly thing to do – not just being a volunteer.
We are already in the holiday season and it is another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for all our volunteers, most of whom are senior citizens themselves who extend themselves within our community, as well as our gratitude to the volunteers who help throughout Hawkins County.
MCA is a member of Connections Network, a collaboration of community leaders who are committed to serve and transform our communities into better places for everyone. The Network developed a digital resource that is transforming the way residents discover the service organizations making an impact here locally.
The website contains a wealth of information about the organizations, as well as a community report card. To learn more or to register your organization, visit www.yourvolunteerconnection.com.
Thank you for all you do for Mooresburg Community Association.
Bonnie Zappulla is the Program Director for the Mooresburg Community Association. Anyone interested in volunteering with the MCA is encouraged to call 423-293-0073 or email her at mooresburg1@yahoo.com