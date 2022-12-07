From hot days and refreshing iced tea, we’ve moved to crisp morning air and a thirst for something that warms us up on the inside. But not just any hot drink will do. Our thirst is for hot chocolate and wassail.
Thanksgiving has come and gone and now Christmas Carols fill the air and sweet aromas make their way from our kitchens as families prepare for the season in which we celebrate the birth of the Savoir of the World.
It dawned on me that this single birth split time between BC and AD. Every time I write 2022 on my check, I am proclaiming the importance of the season. Isaiah wrote 700 years before in chapter 7 and 8 that a baby some day would be born of a virgin and that baby would be Immanuel or translated, “God has come to live among us”. The government would be upon his shoulders and he would be called, Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.
I hear every year, the argument, we don’t really know when Jesus was born, and that might be true, but I know this is the time of year God blesses and endorses our embracing that birth. December every year is a time, the unloving begin to show love, the uncaring begin to demonstrate they care and those whose pocketbooks are shut up all year open those pockets and give in ways to show they care for others.
This Messiah, named Jesus, came to fix the world’s worst problem. No, it wasn’t inflation or immigration. It wasn’t a plague or even the treat of a war. It was a sin problem that separated us from a relationship and acceptance of Father God. The season is filled with love and giving because it symbolizes the greatest love Father God could have to send his only son to earth to fix our problem even though it would cost his life. But that is how important you are to this Father God.
Maybe before we sing White Christmas and Jingle Bells, we should sing Joy to the World, the Lord has come. Maybe on Christmas morning you could start a tradition we did as a family. Before rising on Christmas and tearing into packages, we got something to drink and sat close as a loving family to read the story of the first Christmas from Luke 2. Then I prayed a blessing on each family member.
Maybe for some, it would be more important than receiving the best gifts your family could afford to receive God’s free gift this Christmas to ensure your name is written in his eternal book.
I’ve heard people tell me when they have cataracts taken off, colors become much more brilliant. Accepting the gift of Christmas does the very same thing. Every color, every song, every meal with loved ones and even when you drive through your neighborhoods to see the lights, all of which becomes many times more brilliant.
I know many of you experience that same joy. Thank each of you who sponsor one or more of the 1,500 children that will be served through Christmas for the Children this year. Just one more thing to be thankful for. And for all you newcomers, you have moved to one of the most beautiful communities on earth and we extend our warmest welcome and Merry Christmas to you and your family.