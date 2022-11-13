Hello, and how are you? We have been having vibrant, gorgeous Autumn weather, haven’t we? And the last few nights the full moon has had me singing all of the moon songs; “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “I’ve Got the Sun in the Morning, and the Moon at night,” and, lest we forget- “Harvest Moon,” by Neil Young.
As I told you all in last week's column, I have a stalker, a night stalker, he only comes around at night. One of my neighbors, who has every tool known to man, came over and helped me install stainless steel door latches on my two doors. That helps me feel infinitely safer. I live in the middle of the forest, and it is as dark as pitch here at night. I come in from work after dark, so my other neighbor has been staying on the phone with me until I get into the house safe and secure.
I know who it is. Have you ever known someone that you thought was harmless, you interacted with them a lot but then it turned out that they were evil and dangerous? This is what just happened.
When I first began to be stalked, I hired a tech person to install my camera. I had hired him on several occasions to help or fix technical things for me. He was at my cabin the day after the first incident where I heard someone walking around my cabin, shushing their feet in the leaves. As he worked to set up the camera, I stomped around mad all day.
At first if a man threatens me, I am terrified, then I have an anger come over me. A furious outrage, and I am ready to fight and destroy. So, I stomped around mad while he was here saying I was going to get a weapon and take action. Unbeknownst to me, he was the stalker. At one point he said, “Well, I walk through here at night.” I turned to look at him and ever my naïve self said, “Don’t do that!” He replied, “Why.” “Because,” I said, “There is a psychopath out there! You might get hurt!”
I still didn’t have it figured out. Later, as we nearly had the camera in my name, and set up t my WIFI out of the blue, “I was at the hardware store and I walked past a woman and she ran screaming to the front of the store screaming that I was stalking her, I had to hire an attorney to represent me.” I still did not pick up on this believe it or not until later that night after he was gone and things settled down. Then it hit me like a load of bricks- “It’s him.”
The stalking has not stopped, the police have been here on three occasions to talk to me and my neighbors. They come with flashing lights onto our peaceful private property. My neighbor is a former officer and has called them twice. I have a weapon, a police strength mace, a camera system and watchful neighbors and police, and yet he persists. He avoids the camera. He bangs on the neighbor’s house and hides. He moves things around. His persistence is just plain scary.
Is it the devil you know, or the devil you don’t know that is more terrifying? I will keep you updated on this ongoing freaking nightmare. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.