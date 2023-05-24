This Memorial Day, millions of American families take the time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging time for veterans who made it home, their families, and friends.
However, we must also never lose sight of nor forget the many veterans who came home to fight a new battle with addiction and those who lost their lives because of it. Substance use, drug overdose, and suicide are all too common problems within the veteran population.
In Tennessee are over 450,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Additionally, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Unfortunately, suicidal thoughts and behaviors are common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“While early intervention saves lives, it can be challenging for family and friends to intervene, know what to say, or know where to access help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer as to why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol, but numerous causative factors exist. Many veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life. They may face financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing the necessary benefits.
Many veterans experience mental and emotional health problems. This is often compounded with physical injury or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, can affect all aspects of life and lead to drug and alcohol misuse.
Moreover, it is also common for veterans to face barriers when accessing treatment. This could include the cost of help and gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction and mental health is still prominent. Communities may struggle with inadequate funding, and veterans living in rural areas have limited access to treatment.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers standard resources, such as the VA facility locator. Other sources of support include:
• The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services provides help for veterans and their families;
• Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
• SAMHSA provides a substance use and mental health disorder treatment locator with options for veterans.
Families also play a critical role in supporting their loved ones. It’s ok to express concern about their drug and alcohol use; speak to them openly and honestly about it. Help them find treatment and support. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing. Remember, substance use disorders are treatable. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand to veterans in need.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.