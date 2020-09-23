Howdy! How are you all besides wearing masks and fighting unseen germs? Lawd have mercy this mess is getting old. Well, I have a funny and true story to share with ya’ll that might think your life is relatively calm.
As you all know from previous columns my Mama’s family is from Fall Branch Tennessee for the last 220 years. Our roots go deep, in fact our roots go everywhere, it seems that somewhere along the line I am related to about a third of the community. I love it. It is so much fun. We also have friendships with families that go back at least a hundred years. In particular is a Mr. Johnny’s family, (I won’t say his last name to protect the guilty). Johnny is sort of the stand in mayor for a town that doesn’t formally have a mayor.
Johnny will help anybody in the community that needs any sort of help. He is sympathetic, funny, and East Tennessee strong willed. He is always packing a pistol on his hip. My whole entire fall Branch family is packing actually, (nobody in the family will let me have a gun ever since I shot a hole through my Aunt Zada’s carport). Johnny loves me to death and calls me, “T.” Johnny has a wife named Vicki who is the calm in the storm that just seems to follow Mr. Johnny everywhere he goes. Vicki is a retired school teacher with the patience and long suffering of Job.
The community hang out in the tiny town of Fall Branch is a gas station called Munchies. We all love Munchies. They have a kitchen and buddy they make the best biscuits you’ve ever tasted. All of the local boys convene at Munchies for the noon meal to sit together and kid around. All of them love Johnny. Well two weeks ago Johnny was sitting around talking it up with twelve of his buddies. He stood up, and his pistol fired on accident and he shot a hole clear through the floor. As if that wasn’t hilarious enough all twelve of Johnny’s buddies started acting like they’d been shot. HaHa. Lord, they are a mess out there.
Well, the story flew through the community, it was the talk of the town. I heard about it clear on the other side of the county. I saw him the other day and I said, “Hey Johnny, I hear you’ve been playing Jesse James down at the Munchies.” He wasn’t a bit ashamed; he thinks he’s living in the wild west I reckon. Don’t all men? HAHA. I don’t think that is the first time he’s shot a hole through the floor out there anyhow. And my family won’t let ME have a gun!
There is all of the local news form Fall branch ya’ll. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.