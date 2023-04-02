Hullo, how are you all? I just made espresso at the restaurant that I work at a little every week. I made it way too strong. It sorta looked and tasted like bitter syrup, but I drank it anyway.
I can’t wait for my Italian New Yorker boss to taste it. Ha. He’s going to say, “TERESA! What’d you do to this coffee!?”
I have been reflecting lately on how life comes back around. Raising my four daughters was the purest joy that I have ever experienced. I was just so in love with them.
Their sweet smiles, their first words, the sweetness of carrying them around on my hip. Oh! And the clothes! I kept them dressed like little dolls, even on regular work days. Someone told me once that every time she saw my children they looked like they had just stepped out of a storefront window.
I was very particular about their care. Each day I planned what they were to eat. Only the best for their nutrition. I was an earth mother, I kept our days sweet and playful.
I still take great pride and joy when I spend time with my daughters. They all do well in life, they are all high achievers. They have winner written all over them. They take the same exquisite and love filled care with their own children.
My second daughter has my granddaughter in horseback lessons. I had my youngest daughter in horseback riding lessons for 10 years. Her teacher had a masters degree in equine science. I was so proud of that. So, the joy comes back around to see my granddaughter enjoying horseback lessons. I have a picture of her up on the saddle, laying over on her horse giving him a hug.
My second daughter took violin lessons from a Russian teacher named Galina Timofev. I bought her a Czechoslovakian violin. She held that violin so beautifully. She was offered first chair violin with the Johnson City Orchestra. She bought her own son a violin and he takes lessons.
She’s passing on the tradition of love that we have between mother and daughters. Passed on from my mother, who received this love from her mother. It’s our legacy, and I love that I get to see life come back around. Until next time, have a beautiful week