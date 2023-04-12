Free miners at Coal Creek (Illustrated American Magazine photo)

Free miners at Coal Creek.

 contributed

Many people believe the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlaws slavery, but that’s not exactly true. The Thirteenth Amendment bans slavery “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” A long series of nationally publicized events known as the Coal Creek War tested this concept.

Editor’s note: This is second in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth-grade social studies standards.