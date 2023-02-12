Al Whittinghill spoke in East Rogersville Baptist Church four days this past week and most of you have never heard about him. Pastor Whittinghill might not ring a bell when you think of TV personalities, but he is world-known for his passion and study of revivals and Awakenings.
Whittinghill has spoken in most every state in America and in 65 foreign counties. He is a member of an elite prayer and revival group called Ambassadors for Christ International. He has been passionately preaching and seeking Awakening for fifty years now and I was immediately drawn to him as I have had the same search and hunger for the last 40 years.
In literally every discussion I had with Pastor Whittinghill, he had traveled to every location where these early revivals and Awakenings had taken place, knowing the names of everyone involved and even the names and history of those influencing the men and women that were given credit as being catalyst for these Awakenings.
Revivals have lost their meaning in modern day 21st century America, yet old revivalist saw common threads that generated such a community change that the very culture of their community was drawn back to obeying and following God’s commands. There have been 3 Awakenings in America slowly permeating the entire nation and pastors will describe the results as God bringing our nation back to His divine plumb-line.
In a discussion once, Dr. Percy Rhea, who held tent revivals in the Mississippi Delta throughout the 1900’s said he believe there was a dynamic that took place after the 4th-6th week of a revival that caused this explosion of change.
Twenty first century, “micro-wave” America until recently couldn’t fathom more than a 3 day meeting they call revival. But the truth is that often in modern times, evangelists come and go and little lasting change has taken place in local churches, that is until recently.
In recent years, there is a sense among most all churches and all denominations that God is winding up time and most all things Jesus said needed to be fulfilled, have been, before the Father God sends Him to end the world as we know it. That sense has made countless people contemplate the question, if Jesus came today, am I ready? This isn’t a question of whether my church told me I’m ready, but has God communicated with my heart that I’m ready. Like Nichodemus’ discussion with Jesus, have I truly been born again?
It was common in the early 1900’s to see these extended revivals, but they began to wane as our American culture seemed to become too busy to take time for God.
Ralph Sexton Sr. came to Kingsport in 1987 for 14 weeks and it seemed God reignited a fire for revival seeing 1,000 people come to Christ. It wasn’t until 2018 that 4 separate moves of God started, however, within 30 days of each other three of which saw over 1,000 people each come to Christ and 3 lasting 8 weeks or longer. Now we ask the question, what is God saying? What is God doing? And how can we keep this momentum going?
Brought up by Pastor John Butler this week who hosted Whittingham, he said, two keys to keeping the momentum going is (1) pray for revival and (2) read all you can about it to desire an earnest and passionate desire to see God do again what He has done multiple times since Jesus lived, died for our sins and was resurrected. While seldom do I pray that I fail to ask for a nation changing revival, but am part of groups that spend extended regular times in prayer for revival at local, regional, state and national levels.
I would invite more church groups to join us. And no this isn’t all there is to it, but it’s a good place to start. When you review the history of prayer and revival efforts over the last 50 years in East Tn including the Billy Graham Crusade in Knoxville and the Asbury Revival both in 1970, Hawkins County recently has had as much unusual movement pointing to God doing something special here as any county or place in our region.
It has to start some-place, let’s pray it’s here. It has to start sometime, let’s pray it’s now. Awakenings have always started with a unique group hungering for it, let’s pray that’s us.