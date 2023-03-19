There was a time not so long ago, when anything one would want or need could be found in downtown Rogersville. Long before 11W took away much of the main street traffic and business, that area of town was a shopping Mecca.
Everything from clothing to Farm equipment could be found there. There were also several hardware, grocery and furniture stores for everyone’s shopping needs or pleasure. But the most popular mercantile for young and old alike was the Five and Dime Variety store.
The first prosperous 5 and 10 cent store was started by F. W Woolworth in 1879. His chain of stores spread like wildfire across the United States. W. K Price built a large brick building and opened the first variety store on Main Street in Rogersville in 1922. A previous structure at this location housed the Rogersville Post office in the 1880’s. In 1926 .Price sold the building and Price’s Variety store to Hugh B Day in 1926.
Back then Poates grocery store was on the West side and I. D Price’s garage and car dealership was on the east. In the spring of 1927 Maggie Hawkins took over the 5 and 10 and ran the booming business until the 1950’s when it was leased to William N. Peeples Sr.
He had previously operated the Draper& Darwin store across the Street. William was originally from Huntington Tennessee. He and his wife came to Rogersville in the late 1930’s and lived at the Kyle house until their house on Clay street was built.
He used to walk to and from work every day and served as Recorder for the Town of Rogersville in the 1950’s. William’s wife Josephine also worked at Peeples five and dime and she extended a southern hospitality to every customer who graced the door.
He made sure the latest merchandise was on hand for his customers and would make regular buying trips to Nashville for overalls and bulky items. Miss Josephine made it a point to learn nearly every customer’s name. She was originally from Nashville and has often been remembered as one of the best cooks in Rogersville.
Josephine created many of own recipes but she was often reluctant to share them. If she did she would leave out an ingredient so the dishes never turned out quite like hers. If a kid had a little money the dime store was always fun. Back in those post war days 50 cents went a long ways and to a child with a half dollar Peeples was a marvelous place.
There was every toy imaginable from Shirley Temple dolls to Buddy L trucks and a whole section of candy in every color of the rainbow. Kids of all ages loved Peeple’s five and dime and over the years a few funny happenings occurred.
One time during a busy Saturday a 4 year old boy winded up a toy and let it fly across the floor. Then he reared back in front of everybody and exclaimed “Hell fire Mama Look at that Son of a biscuit go!”
Except he didn’t exactly say biscuit. Even the smell of the store was intoxicating often mixed with pungent smells of lemon oil on the pine floors. The very odor of the place saturated into the memories of all who patronized or worked at this beloved five and dime.
Peeples was a popular place on Saturdays. Back in those days there were large shopping crowds on the weekends in down town Rogersville. The holidays were also a special time for Peeples five and dime.
During the Christmas holidays there were strings of tinsel and colored lights throughout the store. There were all kinds Christmas candy, toys and ornaments for all your yuletide needs. Peeples donated the strings of Christmas lights that were strung across Main Street in those days.
The store was also a perfect place for gifts and stocking stuffers. In the spring kids loved to shop at Peeples for their Easter baskets and they would also stop there after school to browse.
Especially during Halloween season where they could find all their candy and costume needs. Peeples carried everything from moon boots to plastic curtains. Every kitchen accessory a house wife needed could be found there.
There was also sewing supplies and nick knacks of all descriptions. They also carried ladies house dresses and underwear for both men and women. Once an elderly lady and her daughter was browsing the women’s underwear department.
Mr. William happened to walk by. The daughter turns around to her mother and asks “Mama Do you need any bloomers?” To which her mother replied” Girl you know I don’t wear no bloomers!” Then the old lady pulled her dress up turned around to Mr. Peeples grinned and exclaimed “See!” He walked off without commenting.
The Peeple’s were wonderful folks and are remembered as compassionate employers. Ruby Wallace, Pauline Hill, Nanny Mae Livesay, Bill Henderson and Frieda Johnson are just a few that worked there over the years. After the death of William Sr. and much to the disappointment of the entire community, Peeples Five and Dime closed in the mid-1970’s.
It is still missed and the very name conjures many memories for all those who shopped and dreamed there. Today the old store is a part of O Henry’s restaurant.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com