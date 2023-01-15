Canadian born John T. Walker came on the Rogersville scene around 1900 and the town was never the same.
He was not an aristocrat; his was an Horatio Alger story, a rags to riches tale. From the start John T had ambition and willpower. But it was a beautiful lady that brought him to Hawkins County.
It’s remarkable how certain events change one’s life. Mr. Walker would have agreed with this, while visiting a friend in Boston he spotted the lovely Lydia Beasley across a crowded room at a New Years Eve party.
He later said it was love at first sight. In fact on the way home John T told his friend he had met the woman he was going to marry. But unfortunately their courtship wouldn’t be an easy task.
Lydia’s brother, Michael Beasley had recently moved to a little one horse town in East Tennessee and had taken a position as editor of the “Rogersville Review”. In 1899 Lydia decided to leave Boston and follow her brother to Rogersville. John T arrived by train the following year. It took him that long to work out the fare.
He only had the clothes on his back and a double-cut mill file in his back pocket. John T and Lydia were married shortly thereafter. For the first couple of years he made a meager living sharpening saws for lumbermen and farmers. Then he was given the opportunity of becoming a saw operator at the only lumber mill in town.
He later became the owner of it and changed the name to the John T Walker Sawmill and Furniture Factory. In the fall of 1914 there was an arsonist scare in Hawkins County. At 1;20 am on September 30, Walkers large steam sawmill, furniture factory and planning mill on Crockett Creek was totally destroyed by fire.
At the time Walker was leasing the mill from A. B Rogan. At first police determined a disgruntled worker may have started the fire. But when other mills and homes in and around town burned they realized it was arson. A B Rogan sold the mill property to John T and he had the mill rebuilt and in full operation by December 1914.
The mill complex was one of the largest in East Tennessee. Most residents in Rogersville set their clocks by the mill whistle. In no time Walker was a financial success. He had real estate holdings in several counties and a large elegant home on McKinney Avenue. He and Lydia had several children.
Tradition says that so many of the Walker brood played on McKinney that locals renamed that street, “the Avenue of Children” It was said that John T never met a man rich or poor that he couldn’t converse with or learn from. He was one of Rogersville’s first citizens to speak French fluently and yet he could talk with a hillbilly dialect if he had to.
Over time Walker became one of the town’s most distinguished and respected citizens. His success was testimonial that with hard work and determination anything is possible. John T Walker was a memorable Rogersville character and he never did anything in a small way. He loved boats and sailing. In the Spring of 1933 he decided to build himself a large wooden pontoon boat.
For the time it was an imposing water craft, 46 foot long and 15 feet wide with 300 steel drum pontoons. It also had a large canvas roof. The vessel was powered by a large flathead six cylinder Chrysler engine and could carry 60 passengers and crew.
Toward the back of boat Walker installed a large majestic wood cook stove where meals could be prepared on the water. He christened the handmade yacht “the S.S.S John T.”
He built a large trailer at the mill to haul the large craft. On the day the boat headed for water, a special scout team was sent out to clear the way for the “John T.”Electric lines and fences had to be relocated. The transfer of the vessel in 1933 was the equivalent of the transporting of the Phipps Bend nuclear reactor in the 1980’s. The maiden voyage took place on a hot day in July.
The craft was hauled down to the Holston River and put in at the Melinda’s Ferry crossing. Everybody in Rogersville was invited down to participate in the event. Free ice cream and lemonade were served.
Music was provided by the Citizens Band of Rogersville. Three hot air balloons full of passengers were in flight above the river to catch a bird’s eye view. Hundreds of other spectators gathered on the river bank. John T Walker the grand showman that he was, arrived dressed to the nines in a yachtsman jacket and cap.
He would captain the John T personally. The first passengers climbed aboard and the large boat began to make its way toward the middle of the Holston.
The crowd on the bank cheered as the band played” Anchors away, my boy, Anchors away” Captain John T stood at the helm and saluted his adoring fans.
But as the boat turned to go upstream something happened and the vessel with all the passengers on board sunk like a stone. Fortunately everyone survived but no one ever knew what happened. John T Walker would never talk about the incident.
It was a disaster of Titanic proportions for him. Today pieces of the John T still lay where she went down in July of 1933 and an outline of the celebrated boat can often be seen at low tide.
Mr. Walker died in 1942 but his legacy lives on in his family and the friends who remember this remarkable man.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com