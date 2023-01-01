Well another year has almost come and gone and if you’re reading this, praise the Lord you lived through it.
A brand New Year is on the horizon full of hope and promise. But for nostalgia’s sake let’s take a look back at old time traditions that once heralded in the New Year.
One of the most popular practices was eating hog jowl and black eyed peas on January 1st. This tradition dates back to slavery days and was thought to promote wealth and good luck.
I hate black eyed peas! But mama would urge us kids to force down at least one spoonful a year. Luck or no luck the best I could do was one pea that I swallowed whole like a pill. In some areas of Appalachia folks would cook a dime in the peas.
You see, whoever got the dime at the bottom of their plate would have the best luck and make the most money in the New Year. Unfortunately sometimes someone would get carried away and swallow the dime and then they would have to wait 3 days to see who the lucky devil was. Hog jowl was also a given.
Pork was considered to be a lucky meat because a chicken scratched backwards, a cow stood still but a pig roots forward. Therefore anyone who eats pork will keep moving forward in the New Year.
Superstitious folks didn’t like to eat chickens or turkeys on New Years because they feared that like the birds themselves, they would have to scratch in the dirt all year long for something to eat. Eating mustard and collard greens was also a popular custom.
A nice meal of fresh greens on New Year ’s Day ensured plenty of “Green backs” or money throughout the year. One should also wear new clothes on January 1st to ensure the likelihood of receiving new garments in the year to come.
To insure that money will come into your house all year long do this simple task. On New Year’s Eve go outside and hide a dime. The next morning as soon as you wake up go get the dime.
If you’re lucky you will be reaping the riches well into the year ahead. The old folks always stocked their cupboards and shelves with food stuff before January 1st hoping they would stay that way all year long.
Money was placed in everybody’s wallet so they didn’t have to enter the New Year with empty pockets. Never wash clothes on New Year ’s Day or you will wash somebody out of your family before the end of the year.
Never take something out the house on New Year’s but be sure you bring something back in every time you go out, even if it’s just a stick of stove wood. Then you will bring wealth into the house all year long.
It’s good luck for a man to be your first visitor on New Year ’s Day especially if he is bearing gifts, but it’s bad luck if a woman is your visitor especially if she wants to borrow something. The older generation referred to these visitors as “First Footers”.
Avoid breaking anything or being sad on New Years or it will set the tone for the year to come. Open all your doors and windows on New Year’s Eve so the old year can go out and the New Year can come in.
Make as much noise as possible at midnight on New Year’s Eve to scare away evil spirits. Babies born on New Year’s will always have luck on their side. Resolutions are so a part of some peoples New Year traditions.
They may decide to lose weight so they run out and join a gym contract. A couple months later they’re over it. Of course resolutions aren’t a new thing.
A few years ago Uncle Moses Russell was getting mighty forgetful. Why it got so bad, he could have hidden his own Easter eggs.
So in the New Years he made a resolution that he would go to the doctor and get him some memory pills.
Well he did and one day his neighbor Charlie Lamb came over to visit him on the front porch. “How are you doing Uncle Mose?”
Uncle Mose took a chaw of Red Man and leaned back in his straight back chair on two legs.
“I’m doing alright since Doc give me them remembering pills.” Well Charlie couldn’t believe his ears.
“Remembering pills why I’ve never heard of such a thing,” he exclaimed. “Do they work?”
“Oh Lord yeah,” Uncle Mose replied. “Like a charm. I can remember anything”.
“Well what’s the name of them,“ Charlie asked.
“Well let me see now, what’s the name of that flower that grows wild in the field……..you know.”
“I don’t know,” Charlie replied a little stunned.
“Oh you know! It’s yeller in the middle and has white petals.”
“Well, ” Charlie started.
“Oh shoot you know! The youngun’s pull them petals off and say she loves me, she loves me not,” Uncle Mose continued. “
You mean a daisy,” Charlie exclaimed.
Uncle Mose jumped up. “Yeah that’s it! Hey Daisy what’s the name of that memory pill the doctor give me?”
Well sometimes resolutions work and sometimes they don’t. Happy New Year just the same.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com