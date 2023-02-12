The idea of being “in charge” of something (especially if you’re paid to be in that position) sounds wonderful. But like the proverbial green grass, there’s often a septic tank below that they don’t warn you about. I call it “the decision pit.”
Being the one in charge means you have to make decisions — a lot of them. Some are small and require little thought. But others affect people, finances, or both. Some have short-term affects, and others may be life-changing. I believe all decisions have one thing in common, though, and that’s stress.
I am an over-thinker. There may be support meetings for people like me, but I haven’t heard of any around here. It may be because someone can’t decide whether to start one or not.
It’s not that I’m indecisive. I can make decisions and am often the key decision-maker in the groups I’m with. Sometimes that’s simply because I finally lose patience with the indecision and just make a choice. (I once pulled the car over and refused to go any further until we knew which restaurant I should drive to.)
With important decisions, though, I like to make sure I have as much information as I can get. Informed choices are better choices. If the decision involves just me, I can make those choices much easier because if I don’t like the outcome, I only have myself to blame.
When my decision affects others, though, it gets harder. I struggle knowing that many of the things I do and a lot of the choices I make have consequences for other folks, too. I try to make sure I study things from all angles. I question people and ask their opinions. I make pros-and-cons lists. I lose sleep and worry about making the best decisions I can.
Making the decision itself doesn’t always provide relief, either. Continuing to agonize over whether the choice was the right one is something I’ve done for as long as I can remember. I’ve gotten better with the little things, like whether I should’ve ordered something different when trying a new restaurant, but I still have trouble with the bigger stuff.
For folks like me, decision-making doesn’t come cheap. Many of us have a separate line in our personal budgets for aspirin, ibuprofen, heartburn tablets and acid-reflux medications. Treatment for ulcers and other maladies caused by stress add up. Insomnia remedies and blood-pressure medications make the total even higher. If you shop around, you may find a package store that will offer a discount on the purchase of a full case, but wine is still expensive.
I’m trying to learn from a speaker I heard at a conference a while back. I had the opportunity to hear Commander Kirk Lippold, who was the Captain of the USS Cole when it was attacked in Yemen in 2000. Commander Lippold had to make monumental decisions with less than a moment’s notice.
While I wouldn’t dream of comparing the life-and-death decisions required of someone in that position with my day-to-day choices and responsibilities, I think we can all take advice from his response to a question from the audience.
An attendee asked him if he regretted any of the decisions he made that day. Commander Lippold simply said, “No.” He went on to explain that the only thing we can do is make the best decisions we can make with the information we have. “You don’t know what you don’t know,” he continued.
It’s a great lesson, if we can take it to heart. Do the best we can with what’s available at the time and then rest easy knowing we couldn’t have done better given the same circumstances.
It would definitely be cheaper.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com