When Scripture refers to “mother” in Genesis 2, there was not yet any such thing. What is revealed to us in the first marriage ceremony is that it was conducted by the groom himself who said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh.
She shall be called Woman because she was taken out of Man. For this reason, a man shall leave his father and his mother…” The original human beings had no human parents. They themselves became such.
Many theologians refer to “the motherhood of God.” We know that when the man was created initially, he was “in the image of God.” When God “took out” the woman, some characteristics of God were taken from him and placed within her. Proverbs and Titus speak of the responsibility of the woman to care for the home, reminiscent of the passage in John 14 in which Jesus says He goes to prepare a place for us so that we may be where He is, too. The preparation of the home for earthly families to be together falls on the woman. She takes care of the home and waits for the family to arrive, closing the doors when everyone is home.
The culture of the days in which Scripture was written was a culture in which women largely were ignored—expected to keep quiet, given no power legally or socially, rarely addressed. Yet in the four Gospels Jesus spoke more than twenty times to women, complimenting their faith, instructing them in daily living specific to their situations, telling them He does not condemn them, and healing them and their family members.
He speaks publicly on the role of the mother in comforting her children. In Isaiah 66 God says He will comfort us as a mother comforts her children. Mary bore much suffering as the mother of Jesus, from the days of the pregnancy onward. As a mother it is hard to imagine seeing one’s son stripped naked, beaten, nailed to boards, and slowly slipping away, but she stood there where He could see her and know she was there through it all. He made only seven statements on the Cross. One was to her. He said, “Woman, here is your son,” taking care of her that day and throughout all eternity.
As Mothers’ Day quickly approaches, I remind you that mothers prefer presence over presents, and revel in a day of your undivided attention, spending time with her, not checking social media every five minutes, thanking her for her love, and sharing your special memories of her. If your mother is an old lady such as I, you may want to ask her what needs lifted, moved around, small chores to you but difficult for her. Perhaps her filters need replaced or her tires need to be aired up, that sort of thing. Look around her house. There are things she would appreciate more than another whatnot.
And remember, no matter how old you are, nor how many children you yourself may have, you’ll always be her baby.
