Forty years ago, Mike Bickle founded a community of prayer in Kansas City Missouri where in 2 hour shifts, continuous prayer and worship takes place, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and has now for 40 years.
Bickle recently feels he has heard from God as he was reading Isa 62, that God wanted him to initiate a 21 day world-wide fast for Israel. The fast would be for God to open the eyes of His people, the Jews, so they would know their Messiah came 2,000 years ago in Jesus Christ.
As soon as Bickle made the announcement in March, people have been signing up from around the world to participate. Over a million believers have pledged to engage in this prayer effort for Israel for at least one hour a day for 21 days (May 7-28) for the increase of God’s salvation promises and plans for Jerusalem and Israel. Some will pray alone and others will pray with 2 or more (Mt. 18:20) virtually or in-person—in their home, office, dorm, or at their church.
Bickle believes other than an end time harvest, Israel accepting Christ is the very last thing on God’s calendar before the return of Jesus Christ to take His church home.
A collaboration of several thousand ministries—including Lou Engle, Jason Hubbard, and Mike Bickle have come together—are calling all believers to participate in this global solemn assembly (May 7-28).
This call is to fast in various ways and to pray for the Lord’s purposes for Israel AND to ask Him to raise up 100 million intercessors for Israel according to His promise in Isaiah 62:6 to sovereignly appoint intercessors on the wall who will remind the Lord of His promises for Jerusalem until Jesus returns.
Isaiah 62:6 is an end-time promise that is now escalating across the earth.
6On your walls, O Jerusalem, I have appointed [set, KJV] watchmen; all day and all night they will never keep silent. You [intercessors] who remind the Lord, take no rest for yourselves; 7And give Him no rest until He makes Jerusalem a praise in the earth [at Jesus’ return]. (Isa. 62:6-7, NAS)
The Isaiah62fast.com website identifies churches, ministries, Bible studies, youth groups, etc. that desire to be a “HUB” that provides ministry resources, regular communication, etc. in mobilizing others for 21 days (May 7-28). If you want your church or ministry info listed on Isaiah62fast.com,then click on the link for more information.
Bickle believes Israel’s national repentance (Act 3:19) and confession that Jesus is Messiah (Mt. 23:39) is deeply connected to Jesus’ second coming, the Great Commission, and “life from the dead” for the whole earth (Rom. 11:15).
This will be the first time in history that far more than 1 million intercessors will continue 24 hours a day for 21 days in praying for God’s promises for Israel. The uniqueness of this prayer initiative is itself a sign of the times and an acceleration of God’s “set time for a generation yet to be created” to engage together in His purposes for Israel (Ps. 102:13, 18).
13You will…have mercy on Zion [Jerusalem]; the time to favor her, Yes, the set time, has come… 18This will be written for the generation to come, that a people yet to be created may praise the Lord. (Ps. 102:13-18)
Of One Accord Ministry is encouraging county churches to join us in this 21 days of prayer. Go to Isaiah 62 fast website for more information.