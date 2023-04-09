The foods families eat at celebrations are as unique to each family as are its members.
The meal we share on Easter Sunday in celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus, guarantying the forgiveness of our sins, is the most special time for a Christian family.
It follows worshipping together in the church of choice, then returning to a family home to gather around the table. Through the years our family has made a habit of having certain dishes, and I will share those with you, hoping you will enjoy them, too.
First of all, Resurrection Rolls are something you may wish to prepare for Easter breakfast with any little ones in your family, or you may want to bake them with your Sunday School class.
Children love this. Take as many cans of crescent rolls as you may need. Unroll them and lay them flat. In the center of each have the child place a marshmallow signifying Jesus’ Body. Then have them make a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Tell them this signifies the spices used for burial, and let them sprinkle some on the marshmallow.
Then let them roll up the marshmallow in the dough, signifying the burial cloth. Place the rolls on a baking sheet and put them in the oven at the recommended temperature, telling the children the oven represents the tomb. Have the children give you their thoughts on the Resurrection, then remove the rolls from the oven at the proper time. The children will unroll the bread to discover the marshmallow is gone, just as Jesus was when the women went to the Tomb to find Him.
Easter Sunday traditionally is the first time of the year our family has fresh strawberries.
Serve this for breakfast or with your desserts at lunch. In the bottom of a wine glass, place a dollop of honey. Add sliced fresh strawberries. Pour cream almost to the top of the berries. Eat this by getting a bite of honey, some berries, and some cream on your spoon. It’s yummy. Also, you may want to take a can of cinnamon rolls and decorate them with Crosses when they cool, signifying “hot cross buns.”
Traditionally we have fish for Easter lunch to commemorate the fact Jesus in His Resurrection Body cooked fish on the beach for the disciples. The men do whole salmon on the grill for us. Very simply, brush each whole salmon with oil and top with lemon slices.
Our most time-consuming dish is scalloped potatoes which should be baked before leaving for church. Thinly slice three pounds of potatoes. Place a third of them in a greased 9x13 baking dish. Make a sauce of ¼ cup of butter, 1 tsp. onion salt, 1 tsp. pepper, 2 cups milk, 1 cup chicken broth, and ¼ cup flour combined over medium heat until thickened. Pour 1/3 over the first layer of potatoes. Repeat with the other two layers. Cover and bake at 350 for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake another 35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Then broil until the top is golden brown.
For the green vegetable, roasted asparagus is a good choice. Simply cut off the hard part of the stems. Put in a plastic bag along with a small amount of oil and salt. Shake well to coat. Place on a baking sheet and roast in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes.
My favorite part of the menu is the old-fashioned pineapple casserole. Stir together 1 cup of sugar and 6 tablespoons of flour. Add two cups of grated sharp cheddar. (Grate it yourself. The cheese pre-grated in bags is coated with something to prevent sticking together in the bag, so it doesn’t melt well.) Add 2 20 ounce cans of crushed pineapple, drained, with 6 tablespoons of juice reserved. Dump all that in a buttered casserole. Then in another bowl, combine 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers, 1 stick melted butter, and the reserved pineapple juice. Top the casserole with this. 350 for 25 minutes.
For dessert we have all sorts of traditional Easter candies and Key Lime Pie. This recipe is so old and so simple. Bake two pie crusts. While they are baking, combine 3 cans condensed milk, 1 ½ cups lime juice, and enough green food coloring to make it pretty. When the crusts cool, pour half the mixture in each. Place in fridge. When set, top with whipped topping and shave semi-sweet dark chocolate on top.
Hold hands and say the blessing. In our family, usually it is said by the oldest male present who reminds us of the purpose of the celebration and the blessing of being able to know the Way to Heaven, provided by a Holy God Who loves His sinful children. A miracle, indeed…