Hawkins County has ties to an outlaw every bit as dangerous, colorful and famous as John Dillinger and Clyde Barrow.
At one time, he was also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.
His name was Kenny “Kinnie” Wagner and he was born in 1903 just a few miles north of Caney Valley in Scott County Virginia. He was one of eight children born to a poor mountain couple. Kenny learned to use a gun when he was six years old and soon became proficient at shooting nearly impossible targets.
For instance by the time he was nine he could throw a handful of walnuts into the air and shoot every one of them before they hit the ground. Young Kenny left home at 16 and joined the Richards Brothers Circus.
During his tenure there he showed great skill as a target shooter and bronco buster. He eventually earned the nickname the “Texas Kid”. In 1921 while the circus was visiting Mississippi, Kenny fell in with a gang of bootleggers and began to run moonshine across the state.
This illegal practice eventually led to a bloody shootout in which Kenny killed a deputy. But he would later claim that he was framed by a crooked sheriff who had hired him to run “Shine.” Kenny was arrested for murder and thrown into Lucedale Jail despite his protestations of innocence. A short time later he made his first escape and thereafter became a fugitive on the run.
On Christmas Eve 1924 the Mississippi sheriff sent out deputies to recapture Kenny. They set up a road block in an attempt to ambush him. But their scheme backfired when a fierce gun fight broke out and a deputy was killed. The state of Mississippi offered a 1000 dollar reward for him “Dead or Alive”.
Kenny escaped to the North East Tennessee/Virginia region but now he was wanted for two murders. Friends and relatives in both states often hid and protected the reluctant outlaw. In 1925 Kenny was reportedly hiding out in Hawkins County, first at Poppy Wagner’s store in Goshen Valley, where hid in a barn and later at his aunt and uncles house in Surgoinsville.
Their farm was located on present day highway 346. He also visited lady friends in Beech Creek, Caney Valley and Hickory Cove. In his youth Kenny visited his relatives in Surgoinsville on several occasions and when he was on the run after the first 2 murders his uncle hid him in the root cellar behind crates of potatoes.
Once three Hawkins County deputies paid a surprise visit on the Wagner place looking for Kenny but he was startled and didn’t have time to make it to the cellar. So his aunt hid him between the mattresses and lay down on the bed pretending to be sick. The law didn’t find him but it was a close shave. During his outlaw days he also hid in a cave on nearby Tucker’s Knob. He also helped his buddies in Beech Creek make moonshine.
In May of that year, Kenny made an attempt to attend his sister’s high school graduation on Netherland road. The Kingsport police department were tipped off that Kenny was going to visit his sister so they hatched a plot to ambush the fugitive and bring him to justice. The gun battle took place near the Hawkins County line at Rotherwood. When it was over 2 more deputies were dead and one seriously injured. With bullets whizzing dangerously near his head Kenny jumped into the Holston River and escaped once again.
When he reached the other side of the river, he made his way down through present day Laurel Run Park and into Goshen Valley where he once again found refuge at Poppy Wagner’s place. He could always count on kin he figured after all blood was thicker than water. Back in Kingsport tragedy ensues as ten children are left without a father. As a result the entire city was in uproar and demanding justice be done.
A massive statewide manhunt was set into play and soon thereafter a blood thirsty posse would make its way into Hawkins County searching for William Kenny Wagner the infamous outlaw and 20th century gunslinger.
Next week Part two: Killing Kenny is captured and brought to trial for murder.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com