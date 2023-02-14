I didn’t plan to write a companion piece to my previous article, “Talking Trash in Hawkins County.” That is, until I left our house Saturday morning and saw multiple bags of trash intentionally discarded by the side of the road a quarter mile from our home. But the trash didn’t stop there. It extended all the way down Burem Road to SR 347 where I saw several more large bags of trash dumped alongside the road as well as an endless sea of plastic bottles and paper debris. I decided to do some digging to learn about the problem that plagues our county.
It is amazing what a quick search on Facebook will reveal. I plugged in the keywords “trash” and “litter” and here is what it unearthed. Hawkins Countians have been going to Facebook to air their concerns about our litter problem for years.
People are disappointed that more residents do not take pride in the beautiful area we live in. We live in Northeast Tennessee, for goodness’ sake. This is one of the most beautiful places in the U.S. We need to promote shared values like courtesy, regard for others, and personal responsibility.
Folks expressed frustration over the magnitude of the problem. There aren’t any sacred spaces where folks will not litter. Litter is strewn almost everywhere including pastures, lakes, streams, your front yard, and even church parking lots. Ride down SR 66 or U.S. Highway 11W and take note of how much trash you see. One post said Hawkins County has the nastiest looking roads in the region. Citizens feel like their front yards, pastures, and woods are being used as a personal trash can. Furthermore, people are concerned about how litter has devalued their property and neighborhood.
Others took to Facebook to inquire why the county is not doing a better job enforcing state litter laws or cleaning our roadways. Littering doesn’t always happen in the dead of night. One person said they watched an individual dump a sofa in broad daylight. Others are searching for answers on how to address the issue and offered suggestions like having extended hours at the convenience centers or using community service to focus specifically on litter pick up.
But the news isn’t all bad. Many of our neighbors are taking it upon themselves to regularly pick up trash and debris. I even learned about the Hawkins County Clean Up Crew Facebook group — local volunteers who are cleaning up trash in our community.
After a thorough Facebook search, I knew I needed to dig even deeper. I asked a few citizens to weigh in on the issue and boy did they have a lot to say:
“Major dumping sites seem to be areas that are void of housing and could easily be remedied if the county would invest in trail camera technology that would at least provide transgressors a fear of being identified.”
“You don’t need a sign to know when you leave Hawkins County because it’s obvious because the surrounding counties seem to do such a better job keeping litter at bay.”
“It’s pretty bad across Town Knob. Lots of cups, bags, etc. from fast food restaurants. Maybe someone could come up with a litter trash can for a car…. then when you get home just dump it at your house.”
“Last week my neighbor and I picked up six 30-pound bags of trash in our neighborhood. It would take days to haul off all the trash. I wouldn’t want to buy a house here.”
“Litter is horrible around here. There is always something along the road. Even along 11W as you get closer to the dump it seems to get worse. I’m a walker and this is the worst it has been in the last 15 years that I have been here.”
“Its not something I think about all the time but when I go through some of the more rural communities in our area it [litter] is disappointing to see.”
“People that get caught littering should have to pick up garbage for punishment.”
“As beautiful as Beech Creek is, you can pick up a dumpster full of old tires before traveling very far.”
“I’ve had many guests complain about the trash.”
“Highway 11W is probably the worst, but some of the back roads are also full of trash and tires. I know that Hancock County uses the inmates to clean up. Might be good for us too.”
If you love Hawkins County and want to do more to keep it beautiful, take one minute and complete a 4-question survey to let local officials know what your biggest concerns are about our litter problem. Access the survey here: https://d9932vx3vvw.typeform.com/litter or you can text me your comments about the litter problem: 423-401-5000.