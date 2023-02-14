Southerland Jodi Headshot.jpg

Dr. Jodi Southerland

I didn’t plan to write a companion piece to my previous article, “Talking Trash in Hawkins County.” That is, until I left our house Saturday morning and saw multiple bags of trash intentionally discarded by the side of the road a quarter mile from our home. But the trash didn’t stop there. It extended all the way down Burem Road to SR 347 where I saw several more large bags of trash dumped alongside the road as well as an endless sea of plastic bottles and paper debris. I decided to do some digging to learn about the problem that plagues our county.

Trending Recipe Videos