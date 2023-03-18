Let’s talk about the six foundations of health and how they support proper function and overall wellness of the body.
If you are someone who has been dealing with chronic health issues and can’t quite get the answers you’re looking for with conventional protocols , listen up.
The 6 foundations are Nutrition, Digestion, Blood Sugar Regulation, Minerals, Fatty Acids, and Hydration.
NUTRITION
What we put into our bodies will directly affect their structure and function. I always want to stress here that along with physiological happenings, it also can greatly affect our perception of our body and our reality in general. Food can give us energy and clarity and strength and the willpower to wake up and do the things we want or food can make us so foggy and tired and sick that even if we have a million things to be grateful for we won’t be able to enjoy them.
Food is highly bio individualized and as much as we may want to hop on board with a specified food regiment we see working for someone else, the best thing we can do is learn as much as we can but then cultivate the ability to listen to our own unique bodies and what they are calling for.
Depending on your age, if you’ve got an autoimmune situation, if you’re allergic to certain things, if you notice more or less energy after eating things, or upset stomach / bowels after eating things you can then begin to fine tune . Generally speaking with your carbs which I highly recommend retaining from real food like fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds or grains or legumes (soak them properly so they are easily digested!) you want to get 22-40% of calories from carbs.
Fat is your friend when you get it from sources that are nourishing and not toxic. These are things like grass fed dairy, butter, ghee, olive oil, avocado and avocado oil, nuts seeds, fish and coconut. Avoid highly processed refined vegetable oils that you will find in most food that is boxed or bagged.
Canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil; this crap will oxidize and create inflammation of all kinds from weight gain to arthritis to brain inflammation to many many other chronic ailments. Recommended range for fats is 28-58% of caloric intake.
Protein is best when it’s complete (meaning it contains all 9 of the essential amino acids) and sourcing from properly pasture raised and grass fed cows or organic pasture raised chicken, eggs and pork are (despite what we’ve been told) some of the most nourishing food we can eat , specifically when you’ve got compromised digestion.
Chia seeds, hemp seeds, pea protein, nutritional yeast (which sounds gross but it’s amazing) and quinoa are complete proteins as well which is pretty rare to find in non animal based foods. If you’re a vegan or vegetarian you need to look into the 9 essential amino acids and what you have to mix with what to make up a complete protein. Typically 19-35% of your intake should be protein. Keep in mind again that not only do these things vary from person to person but also change as you age.
Keep in mind Michael Pollan’s 7 rules for eating:
Don’t eat anything your great grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food
Don’t eat anything with more than five ingredients or ingredients you can’t pronounce
Stay out of the middle of the supermarket; shop on the perimeter of the store
Don’t eat anything that won’t eventually rot
It’s not just what you eat but how you eat (chewing thoroughly and not eating until you’re too full)
Enjoy meals with people you love
Don’t buy food where you buy gasoline
DIGESTION
Digestion is so important because simply stated it must be properly functioning in order to get the nutrients we need to live in a state of wellness. Literally every single one of our trillions of cells are dependent on digestion to receive what they need.
The 6 functions of digestion are ingestion , propulsion, mechanical digestion, chemical digestion absorption and defecation. Digestion actually begins in the brain and nervous system in the first of three phases known as the cephalic phase . This is us thinking about food and smelling food.
Next is through the mouth where we begin chewing and mixing our food with saliva which contains a few enzymes (lipase and amylase) to begin breaking down food. The food becomes bolus and makes its way through the esophagus.
Next into the stomach, into the small intestine where it teams up with the liver gallbladder and pancreas then finally into the large intestine where it will be excreted as stool.
Important things to consider:
Chew thoroughly. This is a free and simple way to get the most out of your food.
Make sure you have enough enzymes and HCL to break down food properly.
Make sure you have enough good gut flora to fight off any bad guys .
Make sure you’re pooping at least once a day.
Some people come into the shop saying it’s normal for them to go a few times a week. I say don’t mistake common for normal.
BLOOD SUGAR REGULATION
The more I learn about chronic disease in the body and how to find relief from it, the more I learn that blood sugar dysregulation and insulin resistance is at the heart of many of them. Did you know that in clinical research which often doesn’t show up in a doctors office for over a decade at least, they are beginning to refer to various kinds of brain inflammation like dementia and Alzheimers as type 3 diabetes?
I had someone come into the shop saying they had to eat a piece of candy to get their blood sugar normal again. Wrong! To regulate blood sugar we must focus on complete proteins, lots of nourishing fats and carbs that come from real food.
When you get your blood sugar balanced you’re gonna notice a clearer mind, clearer skin, more sustained energy, less cravings, less inflammation, and better sleep amongst many other things.
You will also notice that once you cut out all the edible food like substances they put in grocery stores to widen profit margins, they don’t even sound good or look good to you. Your taste buds will literally change . Just be patient I promise you.
Check out the Business Review in two weeks for Part 2: Minerals, fatty acids and hydration.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com