Steve Roark

Signs of over mulching may include abnormally small leaves, chlorotic (yellow or off color) foliage, branch dieback, dying grass outside the mulch around the plant, and cankers on the trunk where it touches the mulch.

 Steve Roark

Mulching around trees and flower beds offers several benefits, such as soil moisture retention, reduced weeding, and keeping yard equipment a safe distance away from plants.

Trending Recipe Videos