One of the titles America is often hearing today is Modern Day Prophets. When you hear that title, you ask the question, are they real or not? How would you know them and test them?
The Bible tells us, Amos 3:7, that God does nothing without revealing it to His servant the prophets. We read that statement and some would say the prophetic dispensation (or time of prophecy) ended in the Old Testament. The problem is that the New Testament clearly states, Ephesians 4:11-16, that one of the offices of the New Testament Church is that of the prophet.
Many in the church today understand that while we haven’t heard about prophets much in the 1700’s, 1800’s, and 1900’s, it seems in the last few years, the men and women who others look to as prophets are cropping up everywhere. So we go back to the question, are they valid? Is this a office of the New Testament Church.
A next question we hear is about the diversity of prophets today. Conservative News Media, like Flashpoint, even interview these folks regularly on their programs asking the question, what is God saying? Yet overall their answers are somewhat diverse and different.
The Gospel writers and Paul talk about the mystery of the Gospel in several places, but especially for Christians. It’s not a secret prophecy is hard to understand until it happens. An incredible amount of prophecies and especially the Jewish feast pointed to Jesus birth, life, death, and resurrection. It was a mystery even to Jesus followers until it happened and then they became witnesses of it.
Could it be today’s prophets, while different, are telling us something is going on, wake up. Maybe they are saying God is at work, pay attention. Maybe details are meant to remain mysteries until they happen, but until them, they are meant to encourage Christians to know God is especially at work and most all Christians agree that work is preparing the world for Jesus second coming, the coming for His church.
The problem I want to get to today is what do you do with this information, this waking up, so to speak? Is it to say, “soon Jesus is coming. There is nothing I can do so I’ll stick my head in the proverbial sand and wait until he comes. I personally reject this trend of many in the church of America.
I believe rather, God is waking us up indeed. It’s God’s mighty alarm clock. When my alarm goes off in the morning, it means something. It means I have a full day ahead of me so I need to get myself out of bed and prepare for this busy day. Prepare for what I know is happening for a particular day.
In much the same way, the prophetic voices might not all agree, but all are sounding an alarm to wake up, get out of bed and prepare for what’s ahead. How do we prepare for what is ahead? II Chronicles 7:14, a well known verse indicates we prepare by preparing ourselves through repentance. We prepare by putting God back as first place in everything we do. If we’ve taken over the driver’s seat of our lives, we repent for that too, get out of the driver’s seat and turn our lives back over to God.
Once we get into a right place and renew our intimate walk with God, we ask, “what’s my next assignment Father”. That’s one prayer, you can be assured God will answer. God will at the least align us again to the principles of his word. His requirements for man have never changed. Then he sends us into society to establish Kingdom principles in everything we do on earth.
Our assignment might be very specific and intentional, or it might just be enter our day practicing Biblical principles in everything we do. In short we are at every crossroad asking “what would Jesus do?” We learn to love and do what God loves and hate and refrain from what God hates. We let the Holy Spirit live Jesus life through us every step of every day.
God then uses us to permeate and transform society around us. His great promise is once the “bride” is ready, the “bridegroom” will come.