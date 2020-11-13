I made an observation yesterday evening.
Cats are a lot like people.
We have a few feral cats that live downtown at our building that houses our offices and Kim’s studio.
Right now, we have three we can count on to be there pretty regularly, but that may have changed by the time you read this.
They come and go. Some find homes. Some meet unceremonious endings. Others leave and never come back.
They’re black, white, black and white, and of course, grey.
I told a customer the other day that our businesses are merely a front for a cat rescue.
But anyway, last night, as I was continuing to sift through the avalanche of news in the wake of the presidential election, I realized similarities in the needs of cats and people.
First, they need sustenance. Without food and water, mammals die.
Our cats have a creek nearby to drink from. And there’s a pond not too far off. I always think they’ve been there when they show up with stick-tights stuck to them.
Sometimes we see bird feathers below the crape myrtle tree which grows right there where they spend a lot of time.
And I’m sure there is no shortage of field mice down there where the stick-tights are.
On top of that, Kim feeds them.
Ok, I feed them, too. But she started it.
If we stopped today, they would survive. But I know they appreciate the store-bought stuff. And I have no doubt they rest easier knowing they don’t have to worry about waking up hungry.
No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.
The second thing those cats need is shelter.
Ours have ample places to take refuge from the elements. I know of places they can stay warm and dry, and I’m sure there are plenty more I don’t know about.
It goes without saying that people need shelter as well. And as for us humans, we can include clothing as well as access to such basic things like affordable healthcare and education for everyone.
The third thing the cats need is just to be scratched on the head every now and then.
In other words, they need to know they’re loved.
I’m fascinated with watching them interact with each other. They rub up against one another. The smaller ones follow the larger ones around and learn from them. The black ones and the grey ones and the multi-colored ones all lounge in the sun next to each other without prejudice.
And not one has ever exhibited even the slightest hint of aggression.
That’s because they’ve never been taught to be aggressive. No one has ever taught them to be suspicious of one that looks different or one that just shows up from some far-away place.
I have no doubt that we could pit one against another, and that eventually would grow into opposing factions that fought over the last morsel of food or the best place to sleep.
Now, you’re probably thinking this is a timely allegory about people lifting each other up, caring for each other and putting our differences behind us.
But I’m just talking about cats.