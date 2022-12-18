Family menus and recipes intrigue me. I love to know what different families’ favorites are, and how their menus evolve over time. Our menu for Christmas supper is different than it was when the grandchildren were little.
We have settled into a routine of fish for Easter, because Jesus cooked fish for the disciples in His resurrected Body. We have the traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving, but our Christmas supper has evolved into steak because this crew isn’t fond enough of turkey and dressing to have two meals of it so closely together. They are beef eaters, and originally, I changed from turkey to prime rib, but they prefer steaks on the grill. Fine with me! The guys do it.
I marinate the steaks overnight and place them on a platter about an hour before supper to reach room temperature, and I don’t see them again until they’re placed on the dining room table. Apparently, they magically cook themselves on the grill.
Begin with Crab Bisque. Don’t dare tell anyone how easy this is, okay? In a heavy saucepan dump a can of tomato soup, a can of cream of mushroom soup, one cup of cream, ½ pound of crab, and two teaspoons of Old Bay Seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer until you need it. This makes four servings, so you probably will want to double it.
Our salad is a family favorite. No name. We just made it up years ago. Tear a bag of spinach into bite sized pieces. Add a big can of Mandarin oranges, drained; a generous handful of crumbled feta cheese; as many French-fried onion rings as you like, and for Christmas, I add a handful of dried cranberries. Then dress it with Catalina dressing, as much as you like, but don’t drown it!
My grandchildren love twice-baked potatoes and this is my lazy version of them. Boil as many russet potatoes as your family requires. When tender, remove from heat and drain. Cream with a stick of butter, melted; a container of sour cream; freshly ground black pepper, and onion salt to taste. Throw in a handful of real bacon bits and chopped green onions or chives. Place in a buttered casserole dish and cover liberally with grated sharp cheddar. Bake until the cheese forms a crust on the potatoes.
For something green try an old recipe from Southern Living I have used for years. It’s called Buffet Green Beans. Chop eight slices of bacon and one large onion. Cook until bacon is done then remove from the skillet , leaving ¼ cup drippings in the skillet. Add ½ cup white vinegar and ¼ cup sugar and bring to a boil with the drippings. Then add three 16 ounce cans of whole green beans, drained and heat thoroughly. Put into serving dish, along with the reserved bacon and onion.
We love creamed spinach. Jessica’s is better than mine, but I don’t have her recipe, so here is my lazy version, Crockpot Creamed Spinach. Two 10 ounce packages frozen spinach, ¼ cup melted butter, ½ cup chicken broth, 4 ounces cream cheese, can cream of mushroom soup, package Italian dressing mix. Cook on low 2 to 3 hours. That’s all there is to it.
I am of the deep conviction each Christmas supper requires a cheesecake. I recommend splurging and ordering one from Junior’s Cheesecake in New York City. The selection of flavors is wonderful, and the ones shipped to your home are just as dizzyingly delicious as the ones you eat there.
And for the whole cult of eggnog naysayers, I feel sad for you, and think you will love eggnog in a trifle. They’re so easy, and if the family doesn’t like it, well, that’s just more for you. Here’s how I suggest doing it. Take a large Sara Lee pound cake or a bakery angel food cake and break it into pieces. Place half of it in a trifle bowl, which is just a fancy name for a footed glass bowl you can see through. Over that pour half of this mixture: two cups of eggnog into which you have dissolved a five ounce package of vanilla or eggnog instant pudding, and folded in a large container of Cool Whip. Repeat your layers. If you want to be fancy, make this into three layers instead of two. Then top with canned whipped cream and grate a little chocolate on top. Refrigerate this until you serve it.
You’re also going to want to have your family’s favorite holiday cookies and candies on your dessert table. I hope you will have a wonderful day. Let the children help you with what they can do: setting the table, filling the glasses with ice, making a pitcher of lemon water, little things, and if you have wee ones, you should have a birthday cake for Jesus. They love doing that.