New York City, June 6, 1917: A large uptown church is filled to capacity for a wedding described as “the” social event of the season. The only trouble was the furious bride had only grudgingly agreed to such a ceremony.
A few weeks before the obstinate southern girl had laid down the law to her fiancé and future mother in law. She refused to carry a bouquet of flowers, she didn’t want any wedding music and there wouldn’t be an exchange of rings.
Also the word obey was to be stricken from the ceremony and she would keep her maiden name. Those were her terms; otherwise no wedding would take place.
But as the bride to be stepped up into the vestibule that fateful day she heard the familiar strains of the wedding march on the impressive church pipe organ and she stopped dead in her tracks. Mrs. Henrietta B Broun had ignored her future daughter in-laws wishes and had hired an organist.
She sat there in her special pew with a bemused smile on her face but it quickly turned to a frown when the bride did not show. As the march went into a third chorus an usher tiptoed down the aisle and informed Mrs. Broun that the bride would not enter the church until the music had ceased.
The groom’s mother resisted through two more repetitions then finally gave in and sent the usher up to the organ loft. Suddenly everything was quiet as a tomb as the music abruptly stopped and Ruth Hale marched defiantly down the aisle toward a groom that looked like he was going to faint. And that’s how Ruth the feminist married the famous columnist and writer Heywood Broun.
Their friends often referred to the couple as the “Clinging Oak and the sturdy vine” describing Heywood and Ruth respectfully. Lillie Ruth Hale was born in a sprawling three story Victorian house on the out skirts of Rogersville Tennessee in 1886.
Her parents were prominent lawyer and horse breeder James Richards Hale and socialite Annie Riley Hale. Ruth had two brothers Richard and Shelton Hale. Although Ruth loved her father she and her mother never got along from the beginning. Back then the small town of Rogersville was racially segregated and at an early age Ruth rebelled against life there.
She was the first female in the area to ride astride, rather than side saddle. James Hale was a rebel himself and was reportedly thrown out of the Presbyterian Church for not believing in the virgin birth. For a while the family lived with above average means then in April of 1897 everything changed when her father took ill and died.
Missing her father only made Ruth hate Rogersville even more especially after he was abruptly dismissed from the church. Later in life she would refer to the town as a “basket of snakes” At the age of 13 Ruth left East Tennessee for Roanoke Virginia were she was enrolled in the Hollins Institute for girls.
In 1903 she attended the Drexel Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. During this time Hale was a strong advocate for Women’s Suffrage. That put her in constant odds with Annie Riley Hale who was opposed to the feminist movement and believed that a woman’s place was at home with her children.
Ruth’s passion for women’s rights and political reform encouraged her to become a journalist. At the age of 18 she became a reporter for the Washington Star. She was a sought after socialite and writer and attended parties at Woodrow Wilson’s White House.
Ruth moved to New York City in 1915 and became a feature writer for the New York Times Vogue and Vanity Fair. She also did sports writing, a genre that was off limits to women in those days. She also acted in 3 big shows on Broadway. Ruth met Heywood Broun at a New York Giants baseball game and they married in 1917.Their son Heywood Hale Broun was born a year later.
In 1921 Ruth founded the “Lucy Stone League “a group whose motto was “My name is the symbol for my identity and must not be lost” She never took her husband’s name. Ruth and Heywood were founders of the famous Algonquin Round Table whose members included such luminaries as Dorothy Parker and Franklin Adams. After 17 years of marriage the couple divorced in November 1933.
At the time Heywood Broun was one of the highest paid columnists in the world and he credited his success to Ruth whom he loved until the day he died. Ten months later in September 1934 Ruth was rushed to the hospital with intestinal fever and died there at the age of 47. It was her last request for her remains to be cremated and her ashes scattered at her beloved estate Sabine Farm in Connecticut.
But Annie Riley Hale had other plans.
Rogersville Tennessee October 09, 1934: A large crowd is gathered on the town square beside the Hale Springs Inn awaiting the train that would soon be arriving with a very special guest. Ruth Hale the famous feminist and award winning author was coming home.
The whistle sounded as the train rounded the corner onto Broadway. The crowd waited anxiously for Ruth’s remains to be brought down from the depot and when the surrey bringing her came into view Mrs. Thomas Summers was slated to sing. So they waited and waited but like 17 years ago on her wedding day Ruth Hale was a no show.
They sent a messenger to call the depot and ask where Ruth’s remains where. It seems a black driver named Donley Owens had been dispatched with the urn over an hour ago but he had thought Ruth’s ashes were pepper and had put her on the shelf at a local grocery store.
They retrieved the urn and once again Ruth Hale arrived at a ceremony she didn’t want to attend. Her ashes were interred on her father’s grave in the old Presbyterian Church cemetery and ten years later her mother joined them there.
In 1994 Ruth Hale was portrayed by actress Jane Adams in the film Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com