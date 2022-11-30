How are you all? I hope you are not as stressed as me. What a day I have had. Seriously a stressed-out day. One of my daughter’s called me and totally was hysterical saying I love her sister more than her.
OMG, can we just chill the freak out. I have four daughters, so I need some sympathy sometimes in dealing with it all. I have given my blood, sweat, tears and every last dime for every one of them. OMG. Then I get in from work and apparently my stalker was at my cabin.
All of my porch lights that I leave on and are controlled by an outdoor switch were turned off. I had decided that I wasn’t going to call the police anymore. I was just going to handle this by myself. Stalkers are elusive and difficult to catch. Well, I had to call the police just to get into my cabin safely. OMG. Is this a long introduction?
Sorry. Anyhow-I think what I need is to focus on some old-fashioned comfort food-like cranberry salad. You’ll like this recipe too. Probably this should be a wine salad. Ha.
I follow this absolutely entertaining lady on Instagram. She is the ultimate mother. Everybody would want her for their mother. She is called the “That Midwestern Mom.”
She is a comedian dressed in old fashioned mom dresses from the 50’s with her hair in curls from rollers. She is all at once hysterical and comforting at the same time. She has been on the Today show because of her tremendous Tik Tok following.
She loves all of those wonderful salads that are against every keto, Mediterranean, organic, and all kinds of healthy diets which we are burdened with in today’s modern world. Sometimes a good, old-fashioned salad in 50’s terms is just what the doctor ordered.
I am going to make one and pretend I am a young girl again eating at all of our congregation get togethers. And, of course, think of my own mother in her, “house dresses,” which were in fact darling dresses with a cinched waist and a skirt at the knees that flared out. Here’s my favorite salad recipe from That Midwestern Mom;
Cranberry Fluff Salad
One bag of fresh cranberries, add to food processor until ground up
Add one can of crushed pineapple with the juice
A full cup of sugar
Refrigerate overnight
Drain the juice and add an 8oz pkg of cream cheese. Add a tub of whipped topping. Whip in and then add a half of a bag of mini marshmallows. Yum Yum Yummmmmmm. I need this salad to cure all of my emotional woes. I Just know after I make this, I will be as right as rain.
And you might be too! Hope you enjoy! Check out That Midwestern Mom on Instagram and Tik Tok. Until next time, have a great week!