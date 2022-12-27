College football bowl season is in full swing, with a dizzying amount of matchups featuring the country’s top 86 teams.
Eighty-six. Yes, there are 43 bowl games this year. At an average length of 3 hours and 22 minutes, that’s more than 144 hours of action.
Do you remember the old days when there were five or six bowls leading up to the four New Year’s Day games?
There were nine the year I was born.
In those days, a true fan could theoretically watch them all.
Not anymore.
Of course, a few years back all the bowls started getting sponsorships. I don’t particularly care for this, but since everything is about the bottom line, I understand.
Remember the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl? That’s one of the first ones I remember.
And just like everything else, these sponsorships have gone crazy.
We’ve already played the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Boston’s Fenway Park. I don’t know what wasabi has to do with anything. Maybe they just tacked it on the front because wasabi is hot, and that might keep people at the game from realizing they were sitting outside in Boston in the middle of December.
We’ve also played the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
It turns out SRS Distribution is a company that makes roofing materials.
This should not be mixed up with the Zovirax Shingles Bowl.
You see, Zovirax is the drug that is prescribed for shingles.
I’m sorry.
Who could forget the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl?
Why does Jimmy Kimmel get to have a bowl? Johnny Carson never had a bowl.
And besides, I always get confused about which one Jimmy Kimmel is. I guarantee you, the stadium could put Jimmy Fallon’s picture up on the Jumbotron and no one would ever know the difference. I don’t stay awake long enough to know the difference.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl isn’t played in Myrtle Beach, in case you get there and can’t find the stadium.
I had never heard of the Gasparilla Bowl, which is one of many sponsored by a financial services provider.
I didn’t know what a Gasparilla was. I thought maybe it was a little animal which is migrating east from Texas.
Turns out, it’s a barrier island in Florida.
And, the game isn’t played on Gasparilla Island, again, in case you get there and can’t find the stadium.
One of my favorites is the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.
I worked in marketing at a credit union for 17 years, and I did some nutty promotional stuff. But I didn’t know sponsoring a bowl was on the table.
Cheez-it is sponsoring two bowl games, which has got to be a first, but I don’t want to know badly enough to look it up. I would like to go, because I’ll bet they give out free Cheez-its.
And this is the exact same reason I do not want to go to the bowl sponsored by SERVPRO.
I’m afraid an overhead pipe would burst.
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is played in North Carolina, ironically, because Duke’s is made in South Carolina.
It’s crazy how much we didn’t know we didn’t know, isn’t it.
I was just joking about that Shingles Bowl thing.
But all the rest of them are real, because I couldn’t even make most of them up.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com