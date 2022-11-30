There are normally two kinds of people. The first type are those that get into tight situations and encounter long lines and impatience gets the best of them. You don’t want to be the first to encounter them after whatever situation they encounter.
Some people at just at a 3 minute red-light begin to blow their horn and make the person in front of them feel guilty they don’t have a channel changing device of some type laying beside them to click, turn the light green and get the impatient person on their way.
A second type of person, much more rare is one that is created to see things differently. They take the challenges that cause some people to nearly “stoke out” and they make it an adventure. They can take their lemons and turn them into lemonade and having people standing in line to pay for it. They are in fact so rare, you read about them, hear about them, but seldom do we know them.
But there is one time of year- all that turns around. Thanksgiving comes once a year and was initially designed to help Americans count our many blessings, but Thanksgiving is not what I’m referring to. It’s the day after Thanksgiving, “Black Friday”, when a host of Americans are counting the many blessings they “WILL” possess “IF” they are first in line, wait through the night to get through the retail doors and get some of those few items there are only 20 available at some unbelievable price.
Instead of the first type of individual that waits at a red light blowing their horn, ready to peel rubber and ignite their road rage, this group of Americans, once a year, have read their sales ads, called their relatives and make it an adventure to wait many hours and hours in line, rain or snow, to get through the sales lines, get back home with the prizes and having bragging rights that last until next year.
This is a group of Americans that make the idea of “Black Friday” sales days a success.
I’m not writing this week to bash the idea of Black Friday sales or those neighbors and friends who make an adventure out of it and come home with the prizes they waited for. I do need to confess, I’m just not cut out for it. Something in me wants more than a discount to get up early, as usual, sit at my altar at home, spend time with the Lord and avoid the stress, the long lines, and hearing the sometimes, less than jubilant responses, towards people who cut line.
It never fails, in my opinion, God makes up for what I would have saved on that day, but my biggest savings are not having jagged nerves, stressed out family members and stress for not being that person who can make an adventure out of the day.
I wanted to end today by saying, I admire those who have the ability to make Black Friday an adventure. I admire your tenacity to scan through all the ads, know what is a perfect gift for each family member and be willing to be the first in line and wait until the doors open quickly making your way in a magical sequence to the areas of the store, taking advantage of the opportunity to get the most out of your money and your time for Christmas Shopping.
As much as anyone, I love to hear your stories around the many Christmas parties we attend each year.
Maybe if one of you write out one of your adventure stories, I can put it in one of these columns before Christmas.