Someone graciously has been spreading a rumor that The Shepherd's Center is closing. If you hear it, just say “wrong”!!!
Of One Accord Ministry that serves 100,000 people a year in Hawkins and Hancock Counties with goods and services valued between $4-5 million is healthy, has new programs planned to unveil in the near future, and has a great board of directors whose job is visioning for where God is taking the ministry in the years to come.
Very seldom do I write in our columns about Of One Accord Ministry, now 34 years old, but this rumor gives us an opportunity to tell you what God is doing right now. It’s also an opportunity to invite church members and newcomers with some extra time to come and volunteer in a ministry where every day is rewarding. Come on down to find great bargains and Christmas decorations (new every day).
Local residents who need help with Thanksgiving meals can fill out applications for Thanksgiving Boxes available in the Rogersville Shepherd’s Center (272-4626) through Nov 18th, Monday through Saturday, 10am-5pm. Also those applications are available in our Church Hill Emergency Services food pantry(Church Hill Shopping Center 357-7228) Mon-Wed- and Fri from 10am-1pm.
The distribution will be Saturday, November 19th. Of One Accord Ministry is working with People Loving People to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes in Hawkins County and 450 meals through the ministry center in Sneedville.
Just after Thanksgiving, Of One Accord’s, Christmas for the Children begins an array of some 38 separate Christmas parties expecting to serve some 1,500 children again this year. If you have children who need help at Christmas, come to the Christmas for the Children office on Brownlow Street in Rogersville Mon-Thurs 9-5 (500-1019) to be interviewed for that program. Jennifer Kinsler will then match your children up to one of the parties and notify your family what night and where to attend.
Just after Thanksgiving, applications for Christmas food boxes will be available also at The Shepherd’s Center and Emergency Service where people can sign up for a December 17th distribution.
Through your donations and purchases at the Shepherd’s Center, you are actually funding the many programs that help residents right here in your own communities. Located in the Shepherd’s Center building is also the Rogersville food pantry, the senior meals-on-wheels program, and the summer feeding program when school is out in the summer. Another far reaching ministry out of that building is a program to host some 25 mission teams from out of town that come to Hawkins County to do home repairs on Appalachian homes and many other services.
The Shepherd’s Boutique is an extension of the Shepherd’s Center store directly across the street where the Christmas for the Children office is located, and very soon will be a place where mission teams can stay while in Rogersville.
In Church Hill, besides the Emergency Services food pantry in the Church Hill Shopping Center, there is a Medical Clinic (256-2408) open Mon-Wed for diabetes and Tues nights for clinic and Heaven Bell Diaper Pantry, (502-9477) which distributes diapers.
For residents of Hancock County, Tennessee’s lowest income county, The Shepherd’s Corner thrift store, (a smaller version of the Rogersville location) also host a food pantry for 1/3 of the county’s residents. Around the corner from The Shepherd’s Corner, is The Mission, which is one of the state’s top drug recovery programs recognized by the Department of Mental Illness and Substance Abuse Services. They operate a pregnancy support center, a mentoring program for the schools and life-skill education at the Justice Center.
In addition to all this is many mass distributions, dental and vision clinics, and the Global Missions Program that serves pastors in 7 foreign nations. Of One Accord has been recognized by several state agencies, recognized in the Congressional Record on 3 separate occasions and in 2021 received Food Lion’s highest honor for an agency in their 11 state distribution area.
But as director of the organization, our staff recognizes it is God’s ministry doing God’s work here in Hawkins County. It belongs to God but is operated by volunteers from our area churches and we decided early on, we would not work apart from our community of partnering churches only through them. It is you the community that has supported it over the last 35 years and we would pray for continuing support and partnerships into the months and years to come.