Established by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, April is National Volunteer Month! Throughout the month, organizations recognize individuals who give their time and energy. In Tennessee, volunteerism is woven through the fabric of our history.
Tennessee earned the nickname “Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 against Great Britain due to the critical role played by men from the Tennessee militia. Tennesseans were thrust into the spotlight again during the Mexican-American War in 1846 when 30,000 men volunteered to fight. Tennessee officially became “The Volunteer State” in 2020 when state lawmakers passed a resolution.
We carry that same spirit of volunteerism forward into the 21st Century.
Our local community service organizations would not function without volunteers. Volunteer Fire Departments provide a vital service and function through the efforts of volunteers. Underinsured and uninsured receive medical care thanks to volunteer physicians, nurses, pharmacists, optometrists, and dentists. Much-needed home repairs, such as ramps, are made to the homes of older adults and individuals with disabilities, thanks to the organizations and volunteers in Hawkins and Hancock County. A team sets up weekly laundry services to assist families in providing clean clothes for their children. Another group delivers hot meals and friendship to older adults who can no longer cook for themselves. Boys and girls set up lemonade stands to support children in the foster care system. Churches provide hot meals and a heart of compassion to individuals unhoused in our community. And local citizens rally together to pick up the trash and refuse that litter our roadways.
There are countless other volunteer groups passionate about supporting individuals and families affected by cancer, current and retired veterans, children in need, or individuals struggling with substance use disorder.
These are the stories that we should hear about every day, and these are the stories that inspire others to take action. They pay homage to our heritage as “The Volunteer State.”
As the month ends, Connections Network of Hawkins and Hancock Counties would like to thank you and the 1.3 million Tennessee volunteers for their contributions to the community. Volunteerism significantly impacts our county’s ability to meet the many local needs through programs that benefit people of all ages. Volunteerism also unites the community and is a catalyst for positive change.
Throughout the year, consider donating the gift of time. Whether you can volunteer long-term, short-term, or just once, your time makes a tremendous difference.
Volunteer opportunities abound in Hawkins County. Find a cause you care about and use your time, talent, and voice to make a real difference in your community. Check out volunteer opportunities on the Volunteer Connection (www.yourvolunteerconnection.com), Hawkins County’s premiere website, to learn about volunteering in the area.