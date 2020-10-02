Imagine you were in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, 2019, and when the ball dropped, it hit you on the head and sent you into a coma.
You wake up 10 months later.
Dazed and confused, you wander out of the hospital and onto the sidewalk.
The first person you encounter is obviously a mugger. What terrible luck.
You hold your watch out for him to take.
“This is all I have. Take it, take it. Please don’t hurt me,” you say.
“Why are you trying to give me your watch?” the mugger asks.
“Aren’t you robbing me?”
“No. Are you paranoid?”
“But, the mask.”
“Yeah, where’s yours, buddy? You’re one of those, huh? You could be asymptomatic. Ever think about that? And you might want to tie that gown a little tighter in the back.”
Asympto-what?
Fortunately, you find yourself right outside a clothing store.
You see a sign on the door as you approach that says, “Please practice social distancing.”
What the heck is social distancing?
You peek through the glass.
Oh, no! The store is being robbed, too, and by a big gang of people.
There’s even what looks to be a couple of 12-year-olds in on it.
They don’t seem to be in a hurry. Heck, someone just went into the dressing room.
You look for help.
A police car stops at the traffic light on the corner.
You flag them down.
They put on masks. They’re in on it, too.
You take off running, gown flapping in the breeze.
They’re coming after you.
You run toward a fast food restaurant.
Despite being in a state of panic, you cannot help but wonder why the parking lot is empty, but 57 cars are in line at the drive through.
You try the door, but it’s locked.
The dirty cops are getting closer.
You jump in one of the cars waiting in line.
“Hey, are you crazy, man?” the driver says.
“No. I just got out of the hospital.”
“What were you in the hospital for? Do you have Covid?”
“What’s Covid?”
“Are you kidding me? Have you been in a coma for 10 months?”
“Yes,” you answer. “I got conked on the head by the big ball in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.”
“So let me get this straight.” He pauses. “You have missed all of 2020 until today.”
“Yes, yes. Why do you say it like that?”
“Oh my goodness. Let’s see where to begin. First, we had massive wildfires in Australia. Then there was Kobe Bryant.”
“Did he make a comeback?”
“Not exactly.”
“Who won the Super Bowl?”
“The Super Bowl? I don’t remember who won the Super Bowl. Nobody remembers who won the Super Bowl. That was ancient history.”
“But—“
“Listen man. I’ve really got to go. I have to jump on a Zoom meeting in a few. I’m still WFH.”
“What’s WFH? What’s Zoom?”
This person whose car you have invaded is obviously mentally ill. Just your luck, right?
“Look, go somewhere and get some rest. But don’t turn on the news. Whatever you do, don’t turn on the news.”
“Why not?”
“I’ve got a better idea. Go back to Times Square, get back under the ball, and wait for it to drop.”
(About the writer: Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Email him at currin01@gmail.com.)