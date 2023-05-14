Author’s note: I originally wrote this column just over 5 years ago. I’m including it rather than rewriting it because I realize that it’s all a journey. Some things change and somethings don’t.
As time passes, I realize that I don’t remember as many intricate details as I once did. I tell people it’s because I have so much information to keep track of, but I suspect it isn’t that simple. What’s the old saying about memory being the second thing to go?
Sometimes, though, I read something or hear something that sticks with me. It rings so true or strikes a chord so deep that I can’t forget it.
There have been a couple of those instances in recent years that stay with me, just under the surface, practically all the time. I read a book by Sheryl Sandberg called “Lean In.” In it she poses the question, “What would you do if you weren’t afraid?” If you didn’t fear heights or failure or the disapproval of others, what might you do?
Around the same time that I read Sandberg’s book, the character Ziva David left the popular TV series “NCIS.” During one of her final episodes, one of her colleagues found her “will.” It wasn’t a Last Will and Testament, though. It was a list of things that she had committed to do. Not a bucket list of stuff she hoped to do, but a list of things she pledged to do. It began with “I Will.”
Both of them spoke to me, and I couldn’t shake the feeling. What would I like to do if I didn’t fear looking like a failure? Deep down, what would I want do if I weren’t worried about what friends, coworkers, or even strangers might think about me?
Try as I might, I couldn’t forget the question. And I loved the cleverness of the idea of a Will being a commitment. I took both of those to heart and created a Will of my own. And because I like this idea much better than New Year’s resolutions, I thought I should pull it out, check off the things I have accomplished since then, and update the list.
Some of the things from my original Will that I can check off are playing a lead role in play, jumping out of a plane, cooking more, and reading more books, especially those that are considered classics.
My updated Will includes, in no particular order: read more books (especially those that are considered classics), direct a play, travel to Scotland and Ireland, hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim, visit all 50 states (38 so far!), activate that blog, procrastinate less, spend more leisure time with family and friends, and take another road trip soon. There’s no time limit on my list, and some of these things will take quite a while. But it is a list of things that I WILL do, not just hope or intend to do.
So what would you do, if you weren’t afraid?
Lewis Carroll demonstrated a good lesson when the Cheshire cat told Alice that if she didn’t know where she was going, it didn’t really matter which way she went. If you don’t know what you want, how can you possibly begin to get it?
My Will serves as a guidepost when I am presented with options of taking on new projects or how to spend some of my leisure time. Does the activity get me any closer to achieving one of these things? If not, maybe I shouldn’t do it. Maybe my time could be better spent doing something else instead.
- So now, five years later, I have directed two plays, visited a total of 45 states, procrastinated a little less, and taken a few road trips. I’ve also written a play with friends, started a novel, and helped my downtown look better by removing the metal façade from our building. I still need to work on the rest, and I’ve added a couple of new ones: finish the novel and finish the building.
Again, what would you do if you weren’t afraid? What would be in your Will, if you chose to make that commitment?
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com