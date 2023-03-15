A 2022 report from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps shows that Hawkins County is ranked the 60th healthiest county in Tennessee.
The County Health Rankings, produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, includes a county-by-county comparison of several metrics: social and economic factors, clinical care, health behaviors and outcomes, and physical environment.
The report shows how health and quality of life are influenced by where we live, work, learn, play, and age.
Overall, the report ranked Hawkins County as 60th out of 95 counties in Tennessee, down from 49 in 2021. The county’s lowest ranking in the report was 70 in 2017 and 2018, and the highest was 32 in 2011.
Here is how Hawkins County measured up in some of the key categories:
• Health outcomes, 60
• Length of life, 68
• Quality of life, 53
• Health behaviors, 72
• Adult obesity, 87
• Physical activity, 71
• Children in poverty, 70
• Physical environment, 84
Health outcomes represent how healthy a county is right now. For 2022, Hawkins County ranked 60th for health outcomes. The leading causes of death for Hawkins Countians under age 75 include heart disease, cancers, accidents, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes mellitus.
A quarter of residents report their health as poor or fair compared to twenty percent statewide. Hawkins County has a lower life expectancy than state and national averages: 73.9 years, 75.3 years, and 79.5 years, respectively. This means that Hawkins County residents live five years less than the average American. Neighboring Cocke County has the lowest life expectancy in the state at just 71 years.
The report also looks at health factors such as health behaviors, clinical care, and social and economic factors. Health factors represent factors that we can modify to improve quality of life. Hawkins County ranked near the bottom in adult obesity – forty percent of adults are obese.
Mental health is also a concern with one in five residents reporting frequent mental distress. The report found that drug deaths in Hawkins County decreased from 34 to 24 deaths per 100,000 people between 2021 and 2022. Hawkins County’s rate of drug deaths is lower than the states, which is 34 deaths per 100,000.
Poor physical and mental health is influenced by access to clinical care. Hawkins County has seen a decrease in primary care providers and mental health providers per number of residents since the last report. The county was 65th in the state in the number of primary care providers (one primary care physician per 3,550 people) and 73rd in mental health providers (one mental health physician per 4,730 people).
The report also notes a high percentage of children in poverty, with fifty-five percent of children eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, compared to forty-one percent statewide. Nearly one in five residents (17%) are food insecure. Although inflation has fallen for the past seven months, Americans still feel the pinch in their grocery carts.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, food prices increased by almost ten percent last year. Egg prices are seventy percent higher in January 2023 than a year ago. Many of our neighbors struggle to put food on the table and cover basic household expenses. These statistics underscore the central role that food pantries play in helping folks find their next meal.
The 2023 County Health Rankings will be released later this year. Communities can use data from this report to take action and build support for local health improvement initiatives.
You can explore the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report at https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/