Is this a good day for you? I hope so. It has been a good day for me, been a good few days actually. I’ve been visiting with friends and enjoying the peace and joy that my life is now.
Can we take a moment to reflect on those who struggle daily? Peace is not something that they can enjoy. I am talking about the homeless.
Suffering is the name of the game; trying to figure out where their next meal is coming from, where they will sleep to stay warm in the winter. How will they protect their children? They are exposed to criminality every waking hour. Do we walk past them on the street as though they are not there? Do we think that they haven’t tried hard enough to not to be in these circumstances?
Statistics show that most families are one paycheck away from being homeless. Pretty scary, isn’t it? Having been a social worker for the State of Tennessee, the most heartbreaking part of these situations are the mentally ill and the young people who were raised in foster care. Or come from highly dysfunctional families where they’ve never had a helping hand and haven’t been taught life skills.
I spent the day in the city with one of my daughter’s last week and I have never been prouder of my child. She was going into the grocery store a few weeks ago when it was bitterly cold. As she was walking in there was a homeless man sitting outside.
My daughter asked him how he was and if he was hungry. He was so cold and so hungry. My daughter said, “Come on, I’ll take you in the store and you pick out some foods that will last you a little while, and something hot for dinner tonight.”
He picked out peanut butter, jelly and bread. Something to drink and a big slice of hot pizza for his dinner. My child did not just bring him something to eat, she went with him into the store to be emotionally kind to him.
I help the homeless too, every chance I get. If I have two bananas in the car, I give one to someone in need. We have an obligation to help. It’s called human compassion.
Until next week, have a great week and have a giving week.