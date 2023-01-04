Correct Photo

This historical drawing depicts the death of Sir Edward Pakenham, a British hero from the Napoleonic Wars, who was killed at the Battle of New Orleans. Pakenham died three years after is heroic triumph at the Battle of Salamanca. Andrew Jackson reported that Pakenham was shot “by a free man of color”.

I don’t know if everyone has seen the Netflix series “The Crown,” about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, but there’s an episode with a distant connection to Tennessee history.

