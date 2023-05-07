High school and college graduations are looming on the near horizon. My daughter and I were out enjoying Chattanooga on Saturday and it was so fun to watch the couples in their prom clothes.
The girls looked like an array of beautifully colored flowers in their dazzling dresses. It is a time of achievement for Mama’s and fathers everywhere, they have gotten that child through a major milestone in life.
But, its is also a time of mixed emotions for mothers, they wishfully ask themselves, “where did the time go?”
Before they know it, parents face an empty nest. It can be a life shaking event for Mamas to deal with. I have four daughter’s and it is devastating when our grown children spread their wings and fly from the nest.
It seems to happen overnight. We also, as parents if we did enough things right that our grown children can function and be happy out in the real world. We may look at ourselves with an absolutely broken heart and say, “what do I do with my life now?”
Well, on a humorous note, it never ends that we wince with pain when our son or daughter makes a misstep or gets hurt someway. And even when that fierce independence runs like blood through their fledgling veins, (especially my daughters, oh my lord, the independence is on its OWN scale), they still need Mama.
They are an, “adult,” now, so we have to develop a completely different approach to how we parent. Young adults no longer need a disciplinarian, that aspect of our job is over, “brush your teeth, eat your veggies, don’t talk to someone like that, you are absolutely going out of the house in that dress little Miss, etc..”
If we continue with that line of approach, we run the risk of emotionally alienating them from us. I tried to reflect on how I wanted to start my life my way when I was that age. It is time for changes, and this is their time. And, once we get past the pain of the empty nest, which can take a while, we can admire this new part of their lives.
My grown daughter’s still need me, they are attached to me emotionally, and I have made my mistakes in how I handle them, and still occasionally do honestly, as I still give needed life advice to my daughter’s, but I endeavor to respect their adulthood and right to live their own lives.
And don’t worry, they will check you if you cross a boundary, real quick! ha. I wait for them to bring up a subject they need advice with. I listen more, I give encouragement.
But, don’t worry Mama’s, when the grandchildren start coming, your role in their lives will be a bigger one where your role will be important again as they need your help with the grandchildren.
They will want your sage advice, your homecooked dinners again, they will suddenly think you did a great job raising them as they see how difficult parenting is.
So, Mama’s, hang in there, you are still very needed by your children. In the meantime, this time of empty nest can be your time. Any personal accomplishments you have always wanted to achieve when you were busy being carpool mom and trudging through all of the details of motherhood? This is your time.
And it can be fun to shock those kids with your newfound freedom. Ha. After my girls were raised was when I began to date, become a successful writer, sous chef on a riverboat gourmet restaurant, and more things than I can even count.
It is your child’s rebirth, but it can also be yours.