Groundhog Day was originally a feast day commemorating when the Virgin Mary, in obedience to Jewish law, went to the Temple in Jerusalem to be purified 40 days after the birth of her son, and to present her child to God as her firstborn.

 Courtesy of North American Lutheran Church

Groundhog Day is really another celebration of the birth of Christ, but few realize it because it has undergone a lot of change over the centuries.

