Every town has a legacy of heroes those greatly admired individuals whose lives are an inspiration to others.
Hawkins County has had many such champions and their accomplishments and achievements live on in the recollections of the friends and acquaintances they left behind. Heroes come from all walks of life and careers.
Age is also unimportant because sometimes even a 15 year old boy can make a big difference in people’s lives even if it’s for just a short period of time. David Gladson was not a typical boy. His name was not only familiar to local citizens but also to many people in East Tennessee.
He was known far and wide as an extraordinary one-in-a million athlete. At the early age of 14 Gladson was already being compared to the great All-American athlete Jim Thorpe. In his freshmen year at Rogersville High school he was a remarkable three sport starter. He went out for baseball, football and basketball and was an excellent in all three.
He realized at an early age that he had great ability and versatility in just about every endeavor he undertook. His friends nicknamed him “double dealer” because he was ambidextrous and could use either hand for pitching, throwing and batting.
He could also punt with either foot. By the time Gladson was 14 the University of Tennessee already had him on its prospect list for both basketball and football.
Most people thought he would follow in the footsteps of his idol Steve Spurrier who was an All States in 3 sports and also from East Tennessee. Gladson studied the 1966 Heisman’s Trophy winner’s every move. He won more baseball games in one season than any other pitcher in Rogersville High School history and he batted over 300.
Bill Lloyd his baseball coach called him “the best freshmen athlete he had ever seen”. David’s father James Gladson was also instrumental in his training. He spent many hours with him in the backyard and on the baseball field. David learned the fundamentals of football from his father and his brother Larry.
They would hang up a tire swing and he would practice throwing a football through it while the tire was in motion. In little league football he was chosen most valuable Player after leading his team to its first unbeaten season in the history after leading his team to its first unbeaten season in the history of the school.
In basketball that season his team won 17 of 20 games. He was also an avid golfer. In high school football Gladson was often called a “triple threat”, football jargon for a quarterback who can run, pass, and kick successfully.
He could throw a football 70 yards. He could kick a football 65 yards with his left or right foot. At the young age of 14 Gladson was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Upper Lakes and Smoky Mountain Conferences.
In his freshmen year he was a starter in every game. He also became an accomplished basketball player. He started playing on Merless Woods Mustang team when he was eight years old and was named to the Little League All American team when he was 10.
Thanks to Woods taking him under his wing; Gladson was able to enter high school as an excellent basketball player. Even at such an early age UT was keeping a watchful eye on him.
He could have picked his college in any sport he chose. Looking back many of his peers believe that David Gladson accomplished more athletically in 15 short years than most people do in a lifetime. Whenever he ran out on the field or courts the crowds would go wild. His popularity grew from year to year.
In all sports Gladson was just like any other boy, full of life and fun, but when the game started all foolishness was forgotten. Many of his school mates recall that there was something remarkable about Gladson that made everybody like him.
He would always seek out the under dogs and he was very modest about his abilities and very quiet. But he always seemed to be absorbing information. David was soft spoken and never bragged about anything he ever accomplished. He was very confident and he believed in his own ability.
Yet, he never took credit for any of the games he helped win. That is the mark of a true hero and indeed young David was headed for greatness. But it was not to be. In September of 1969 the football game he was supposed to play in against Sullivan South was postponed because of rain.
Later that evening David was killed on the highway when the car he was riding in skidded and over turned. Also killed was an expectant mother from Chile. Six others were injured. It was a terrible tragedy. Gladson’s life ended abruptly and all over East Tennessee and South West Virginia fans who had watched his career suffered great sadness.
The News-Sentinel Sports editor Tom Siler wrote “David Gladson’s tragic death last week shocked all who knew him. The Rogersville High Schooler was a brilliant athlete, so good that many could not agree in which sport he was best. Football, basketball, and baseball experts were impressed with David as an athlete and a person.” Someone once said,”As long as there is memory no one really dies.”
In the mind’s eye of all who knew him there will always be that blond-haired boy who ran across the fields at the old Rogersville High School in his number 5 jersey. Yes, Gladson was a hero to the many people who thought he would one day put Rogersville on the map in the eyes of sports lovers everywhere.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com