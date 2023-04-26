It is a phrase you may see when you enter your local driver service center or county clerk’s office. When you attend festivals, you may see these words on a table cloth or swag given away for free. If you have teens, they may come home with bracelets or stickers bearing those words.
For more than 3,000 Tennesseans, it’s not just a phrase. It is a precious gift they are desperately awaiting – a lifesaving transplant.
April is Donate Life Month in Tennessee and across the United States. During this month, organizations like Tennessee Donor Services and Donate Life Tennessee want to encourage everyone to become a registered organ, eye and tissue donor.
Every day, 100 lives are saved because someone chose to be an organ donor hero.
Currently, there is an 11-year-old girl from Kingsport waiting on a heart. She was born with holes in her heart. During and August visit to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, doctors decided she needed more than just replacement batteries for her pacemaker — she needed around-the-clock care and a new heart. Now she is in critical need of a lifesaving transplant.
There are thousands of stories like hers throughout Tennessee. In fact, more than 3,000 residents are waiting and more than 100,000 Americans are awaiting a lifesaving gift across the country.
When you sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor you give hope someone like her and all those who wish to for her to have a chance to grow up and lead a full and happy life.
One such person – a Donor Hero — who signed up to save lives was Isabelle Ray, an 18-year-old Hampton High School senior. She passed away last November after an asthma attack. Her family made the decision to donate Isabelle’s organs to save other’s lives.
The family said in a Facebook post that if Isabelle were sitting with them and had the option to save another person’s life, she would do it without hesitation. Her gifts saved a two-month-old baby and a nine-month-old baby.
They are living today because Isabelle and her family chose to donate life.
Isabelle is a hero.
Everyone should consider themselves a potential donor and a real-life hero. Sign up now. You may have the chance to give the ultimate gift.
You may have the chance to:
Donate Life.
You can get registered as an organ donor at www.bethegifttoday.com or at your local DSC or County Clerk’s office.
Nick Shepherd is External Affairs Coordinator at Tennessee Donor Services located in Gray. You can email him at nick.shepherd@dcids.org