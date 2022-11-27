History rich Church Hill is one of Hawkins County’s oldest and largest communities.
There were settlers in that region as early as 1754 and a trading post was officially established there in 1769 by long hunters Robert Lucas, William Parker and John Carter.
The large log structure was known as Carter’s Store and was located near present day New Canton. In the beginning there was a brief controversy; previous fur traders who had traded with the native Indian tribes for years claimed that Carter and Parker had stolen their business.
After a long sojourn across the wild frontier the trading post was a beacon of hope and safety to the early settlers who poured into the area seeking land they could home stead. But tribes like the Cherokee, Shawnee, Creek and Chickamauga did not want to give up their ancient hunting grounds to these invading white strangers. Incidentally Native Americans had existed in Hawkins County for many centuries.
When early explorers arrived in the area in the late 1600’s they found the remains of an ancient civilization long since vanished. In 1971 the Kingsport Chapter of the Tennessee Archeological Society excavated a large Yuchi Indian village in Church Hill containing over 600 burials.
At the time the site was considered a major Tennessee archeological find. Many of the artifacts from the dig are on display in museums all over the country. Just a few years after it was established, Carter’s Store was pillaged and burned during a Shawnee Indian raid.
The proprietors who narrowly escaped with their lives, decided not to rebuild. In 1775 Robert Patterson built a mill on Fall Creek and a few miles to the west Henry Rice also built a mill. Both structures also served as forts and were protected by large log palisades.
It was here that many early settlers sought protection from the frequent Indian raids that occurred in that era. Back then present day Church Hill and the area surrounding it was known as Washington County. The first official census was conducted at these two Mill forts in 1777.
Besides being a safe haven, the mills provided the service of grinding the early settler’s grains and it was also a social center where people caught up on the latest news and events. Patterson’s Mill survived into the twentieth century and was in the process of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places when it was burned to the ground by vandals in October 1975.
In 1795 a post office was established at New Canton, one of the county’s oldest and largest African American communities. Shortly after the Revolutionary War Joseph McMinn a future governor of Tennessee settled a few miles to the north in the “New Market” community. Church Hill officially received its name in 1840 when according to oral tradition it was named for a Methodist church built on a hill in the community.
That same year Eldridge Hord built a large mansion and grist mill near New Canton. In the late 1800’s the isolated community of Church Hill began to grow into a small town with several successful businesses.
At the turn of the 20th century a popular summer resort was operated at Silver Lake the present day site of the Landings apartment complex. The Holston Ordinance was developed in Church Hill in 1942 to produce the powerful explosive RDX which played a very important role in the outcome of the war.
The secrecy surrounding the plant led to unfounded rumors of espionage. Shortly after World War II a large two story house on Main Street in Church Hill inspired the bestselling novel “The Reverend Spy” by David Denton. Tradition has it that the infamous communist spy couple the Rosenberg’s once stayed there.
In the late 1950’s long time resident Lee Stroupe initiated the incorporation of Church Hill following the path of towns like Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville. The issue began when many residents wanted sewer services. But the first attempt by the Ruritan Club to set up a board of mayor and alderman failed to get the majority vote.
In 1957 a group of concerned citizens appointed Mr. Stroupe to head a ways and means committee that would eventually bring the issue to vote. The incorporation finally passed in 1958 by a vote of 214 to 103 and Stroupe was appointed the first mayor. Through the years the municipality has developed a strong city government.
Today over 200 years after it began as a small frontier settlement, Church Hill is the County’s largest town. It is also a community steeped in history that continues to grow with leaps and bounds into the 21st Century.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com