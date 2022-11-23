This week we’re living some awesome history on the Fudge farm at Stony Point in Surgoinsville. The historic community dates back to 1777 and is located on the old stage road an ancient buffalo trail, that once connected Baltimore and New Orleans.
It was once known as the Great Wilderness Road. Today this area of the old frontier trail is known RT. 346 or Main Street. Stony Point is one of the oldest settlements in Tennessee. Over the years many famous and illustrious people passed through Stony Point including Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett and 4 Presidents and a future king.
As I mentioned before the historic Fudge Farm is also located there and with the holidays coming up it’s only fitting that I share a 200-year-old recipe for Rum cake that I found in an old trunk in the attic.
A rare thing about this cake is that long ago somebody took the time to write the recipe down as well as the history. So, we’re going to make a Stony Point Rum cake but there’s also an interesting tale behind it.
In 1785 the cake was first made at the stately home of William Armstrong III. He was one of the first settlers in the area and in 1780 he built a large two-story brick house on a rocky Ledge near the Holston River and named it Stony Point. It is considered one of the oldest brick houses in Tennessee.
Everyone who tasted the delicious cake that fateful day loved it. But William III was angry with his elderly cook Alvina who baked the rum cake because she had used a cup of his precious imported rum.
When he calmed down, he had to admit that the rum cake was very tasty, but he informed Alvina to only make it on special occasions. But she didn’t pay him any mind because nearly every settlement had a person who distilled corn liquor and she could always find a cup of dark whiskey somewhere. Just for the cake, mind you although she was known to sneak a sip or two for medicinal purposes.
In 1797 the now famous rum cake was served to Prince Louis-Philippe Duc d Orleans who later became the King of France. He visited the Stony Point Mansion while in exile.
In later years while he was still king, he would ask visiting Americans, “I wonder do they still sleep 3 in a bed in Tennessee?” No doubt in later years the cake was served at the tavern at Stony Point.
Oral tradition also states the tavern was a regular stagecoach stop. Reportedly when the stage would pull out of the nearby Yellow store community down the road the driver would sound a horn to alert the tavern how many passengers were on the stage so they would know how many places to set for mealtime.
Tradition states that the famous rum cake was also served to Presidents Andrew Jackson and James K Polk. Many prominent and often famous visitors who came to Stony Point through the years dined either at the Armstrong house, the Fudge home or at Grandview, the ancestral home of the Phipps family.
When this moist and delicious rum cake was first baked in Stony Point kitchens all the ingredients for it came from the area. Everybody raised chickens therefore eggs were plentiful. They had cows and they were able to churn farm fresh butter and culture buttermilk.
There was even a mill at Stony Point where flour could be bought or wheat ground. Sugar, salt, and baking powder could be purchased at the Lyons store about a mile down the road. If there was a shortage of sugar, molasses or honey could be used. Even though folks had everything they needed to make the cake back in those days it still wasn’t an easy task to do.
First of all, everything had to be mixed by hand without the convenience of an electric mixer. Of course, back then everything was either cooked or baked in a fireplace or on a wood cook stove. Sometimes getting the oven to a hot enough temperature to bake bread or a cake could be a pain in the ash can! Yes, sir it took great skill indeed.
When the cake was taken from the oven it was cooled for 20 minutes and then turned onto a cooling board. A cheese cloth was soaked in spiced rum or dark whiskey and used to wrap the cake. This process both preserved and seasoned the cake simultaneously. Then they stored it in a pie safe or cupboard for several days.
Today thanks to modern technology the Stony Point rum cake is relatively easy to make. Not only are the historic cakes a beautiful and delicious addition to any holiday table you are also living history by creating them and eventually enjoying them with your family and friends.
So, with all that been said let’s get to cracking those eggs and stir yourself up a cake or two! On the day you are going to make your cake be sure you leave your eggs and butter out, so they come to room temperature. Here’s the recipe. I hope you enjoy!
Stony Point Rum Cake
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt‘
½ cup rum
1 cup softened butter
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
Rum Glaze: ½ cup rum ½ cup butter ¼ cup water 1 cup sugar Preheat oven to 325-degree F.
1. Grease and flour a 12-cup tube pan.
2. Combine sugar and butter in an electric mixing bowl and stir until light and fluffy.
Add eggs one at a time mixing until the yolk disappears. In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt.
Alternately add small portions of flour mixture, buttermilk and rum ending with the flour mixture.
Mix thoroughly but be careful not to over mix.
Carefully spoon the mixture into a prepared tube pan and bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Cool in the pan for 20 minutes before inverting cake onto a serving plate.
While the cake is warm pour on rum glaze and let it thoroughly soak in.
Rum Glaze: Melt butter and stir in sugar and water.
Boil 4 or 5 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Drizzle over cake.
There you have it! Give it a try and you’ll be glad you did. Serve plain or with whipped cream or with vanilla ice cream. Until next time happy holidays and good luck with all your endeavors.