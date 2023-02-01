Back in 1982, I met a pastor who at that time was 111 years old and who did a 4 day revival in a church on Beason Well Road in Kingsport.
In the early days of the Internet, all kinds of articles were available about his life, but today Google’s search engine didn’t show any. One way to keep a person’s memory alive is to write a new article about them so that is one purpose of this article today.
James Fell Aker was a very simple ole time preacher who was born Feb 12, 1871 and died having lived 60 years in Radford, Va. August 31, 1986. In the 80’s and 90’s, I worked with my family at the Rogersville Milling Company and a Mr. Price who lived on Mt Zion Road loved to come and talk to me about the Bible. He came in very excited one day, telling me about Rev. Aker coming to Kingsport and invited me to go with him to hear this preacher.
In 1982 he was 111 and I’m imagining a very frail little white-haired man who 2 men might help to the podium for about 5 minutes after which the “real” evangelist will get up and preach. But never-the-less, I was excited about seeing someone who was 111 years old and anticipated the day we would go see him.
Mr. Price stopped by and we chatted along the way, but when we arrived at the church about the only seats left in the church was about 3 rows from the front. We made our way to crowded seats and I immediately looked around until I spotted the man I suspected being Rev. Aker sitting on about the 5th row back with a group of people. After announcements and music, this white haired, very distinguished looking man in coat and tie was helped by two men to the front. I’m thinking, I’m right, he’ll just be there about 5 minutes.
Rev. Aker’s first statement, however, was an apology. He said, “I was in a car accident last year and broke both my legs and they are just now healing.”
So between standing and sitting, we were in for the treat of a lifetime as Aker began a 2 hour message. I’ll never forget either, him beginning by telling us to turn to I Samuel 17, the story of David and Goliath.
Aker read the passage word for word without a stumble, but I looked up and he had never opened his Bible. We learned he had much of the Bible memorized.
Rev. Aker’a tone was not loud, but he could tell you story after story all from the Bible and all connecting events to prove his point. While telling the story that night of David and Goliath, he described it so vividly that you would think you were sitting in a stadium chair right on the sidelines watching it happen right before your eyes. Rev. Aker would quote scripture and verse over and over and never needed to open his Bible to read it.
I understood that Rev. Aker had cataracts at that time, but when he was 113, still preaching, had surgery and his eyesight was nearly perfect without glasses until he died.
I did find one article written about him by Mildred McConnell called Scrapebook Memories in the Scott County Historical Collection. I wanted to reference what she wrote when she heard him at 109. McConnell interviewed him and wrote that he read and studied the Bible through 66 times.
Aker said, “I wanted God to give me the same spirit that He gave John, Matthew and others to write it. So I studied on my knees and read that Bible through nearly 20 times, praying for God to give me the correct interpretation.”
Rev. Aker was taken sick in Tennessee and said, “They took me to Bluefield to the hospital. My children were there. I was operated on four times. The last operation, I was pronounced dead. I wasn’t dead, but in a vision. But my son done sent for the undertaker. I was gone for 45 minutes. I was in heaven. I saw my mother and father, but I couldn’t get to them. I saw Jesus and I told the angel, Let me go to Him that died for me. The angel left and came back and told me, Go on back and do your work. Your work isn’t done yet. And when He comes for the church, He will get you.’ “
“The nurse came back in the room to get some instruments she was sterilizing. She saw my eye move and sent for the doctor.” Rev. Aker said while he was in heaven he saw chariots “going up and down the golden streets, angels singing, bells ringing, the crystal sea. I wanted to stay, but He said, ‘You can’t. Go back and finish your work’. Since then I’ve done more work than ever”.
Continuing in that interview, “Rev. Aker said he’s busier now than he’s ever been. He preaches three revivals a month (each a week long), year round. “I am going to take a little time off in December.” He said. The preacher was booked ahead for 2 years.”
“When he was 108, Aker underwent 2 serious operations. While under the anesthetic, he preached the whole time, he said. “The doctors told me, I’d never pull through,” he added laughing, “but I’m here.”
McConnell said that Rev. Aker could start a revival and wear out a young pastor of the church making house visits and keeping busy all day including a time of walking for exercise. He said, “I don’t even have stiff joints in my body…and I can still chin a pole 20 times.”
“Louise, whom Rev. Aker, praises as a “wonderful and loving person,” is his second wife. He first married in 1904, and the couple had five sons and a daughter. His first wife died of a heart attack at age 69 in 1955. In 1960, he remarried. Rev. Aker came from a family of 12 children. He was the only one still living. Although there was a history of longevity in his family.”
He contributed his longevity to living what the Bible calls a clean, moral mind and a clean body. He never got discouraged and would preach as hard to 3 people as 3,000. Rev. Aker “spread the gospel for 89 years. In fact, at 109, he was still going strong and said he never expected to have to stop. When he finally died in 1986 at the ripe ole age of 115, “he has led 295,000 people to Christ and it was said of him, he could tell you the name of each and every one of them.”
I felt this story was too good to let die in archives somewhere. The full story by Mildred McConnell is posted at:
https://sites.rootsweb.com/~vaschs2/j__f__aker-109.htm
My one encounter hearing him impacted and encouraged me greatly and I’ve told that dozens of times over the years. I pray it encourages you as well.
Rev. Aker was indeed faithful to the Gospel of Jesus Christ for 89 years. What a legacy.