I’m going to give you a scenario then pose a question and ask that you put yourself in the position of a businessperson before you answer. Okay, ready?
Here’s the scenario. Your business is spread across several locations, each having a building. In some of these locations you own the building and in some you have a deal with the building owner that you can occupy that building if you maintain it and pay all the expenses of being there including major repairs.
One of the buildings you don’t own, the one you are responsible for the maintenance on, is going to require a lot of repairs and upgrades right now. It will need a new roof, new gutters, new windows, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is requiring you to make the handicapped parking area compliant with its rules.
You do some investigation, and your handicapped spaces in their current location will for all intents and purposes not be able to be brought into compliance without a few hundred thousand dollars’ worth of work. Your other alternative would be to change to another entrance door on a lower floor, make it handicap accessible, and install an elevator because you do business on the second floor of that building. Handicap accessible elevators also would cost a few hundred thousand dollars. Of course, not complying with ADA regulations is an option but if you do so you run the risk of a lawsuit due to someone getting injured. You could just roll the dice and hope for the best but remember your business reputation is on the line, along with your financial situation.
As you are considering what you’re going to do with that building, you need to remember that any money you put into it is improving the owner’s building. You have no way of showing any increased assets afterwards.
Now, you’re also presented with a second option. A building that fits your needs is currently on the market for approximately half of its tax appraised value. You can buy that building for potentially what you would put into the building you are in to get it back into shape. It does require some work, but the ADA part of it is already taken care of. Also, from that building you can offer your customers increased services. For the cost of putting a new roof on the building you don’t own you can put a roof on a building that you do own.
The building available for purchase also has two separate pieces of property that could potentially be very valuable if you sell them, thereby offsetting some of the purchase price. It has more room for your employees and would be a much safer environment for the monetary transactions they do on a daily basis.
You also need a somewhat private entrance for one of your security teams so they aren’t bringing questionable people in past other customers and so it can be more secure and discreet. The new building has that feature, the current building does not and may even be considered unsafe for the security team.
We mentioned the new place would require some work, but the major issue is the roof. Most of the rest of the issues can be handled by your current maintenance staff. The rest of the work is routine maintenance that would occur whether you keep your current building or move to the new one.
So, here’s the question. Do you stay where you are and accept business as usual or do you move forward with the purchase of the new place? What do you think the pros and cons are? How would you ultimately end up at a decision?
I think a lot of how the decision is made is whether you’re looking at your business as a business, or if you’re looking at it like it’s more comfortable to just not make a decision and go from there.
I assume by now you know that the hypothetical situation described above refers to Hawkins County’s opportunity to buy the Citizens Bank/Civis Bank/Thread Bank building in Church Hill. There have been many stories concerning this topic in the local newspapers. I’m sure you’ve read about it and have an opinion.
Thinking back to the people I talked to during my campaign for mayor, the majority of them agreed on one thing. Typically, it went something like, “Mark, if you’re elected, run the county like a business, we need that.” So please understand there is always a lot that goes into making a decision, the wheels of government turn slowly, and countless factors have to be considered. It’s not like running a private sector business, but the majority of the same principles apply. There is one big difference. In the public sector, there are thousands of people watching the decisions you make and have no qualms about letting you know when they think you’ve not made the best ones. Can you imagine in the scenario above if you’re the business owner and have thousands of people ready to tell you what they think about your decision? Those of us who opted to put it all out there for people to see certainly face a daunting task.
Thanks for the opportunity to let me be in the position I am. I always say it’s the position in the county of lots of responsibility and not a lot of power. I do appreciate each and every one of you. If you have suggestions for further columns or just have a question or a comment, send me an email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov.