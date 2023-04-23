When my generation of kids were in school, the Ten Commandments were more than the name of an old Bible movie. Literally every school classroom, every courtroom, and most public buildings had a poster displaying God’s commands for those who follow Him. We could name them in order.
Roughly 3,500 years ago after Moses had called for ten plagues to come upon Egypt and he led a whole nation of Hebrews out into an adjoining wilderness which separated them from what is now Israel, God took Moses up on Mt Sinai to give him ten laws which would govern Israel and all that embraced the God of the Jews throughout time.
The nation of Israel went through periods of closely following God, but then new kings would lead the little nation away from following God. It seemed, however, that every group that followed God and kept those ten commands were blessed while the following group that didn’t follow God fell into judgement. Was it an accident?
Moses wrote in Deuteronomy 28 basically 7 categories of blessings that would come to a family or a nation that kept these commandments, while 53 verses outline 7 categories of judgments or curses that would come to a people who drift away from those commandments. That doesn’t sound like an accident, nor is it an accident the mess our nation is in.
Let’s go back to the time in our own nation, that 97% of the American population believed in God and tried to follow His ten laws. The worse offenses in our schools back then was running down the hall or chewing gum in class.
The farm boys had an old pickup truck they drove to school. A “ground-hog” rifle hung in the back window. The boys left their keys in the ignition and the windows rolled down and not only did no one think of touching anything inside, but no one ever took that gun, and walked into a school to kill someone.
If I had a group of you older readers together in just minutes we could list probably 100 major differences in any segment of society then and now.
I worked for a family farm business. We took thousands of checks a year. Maybe 3 would be returned in a year’s time and many times the farmer would beat the check back to our business. They came in laid down some money and said I have a check coming back. I misfigured. This should cover it and they walked out. It was taken care of.
The apostle Paul saw in his day what we see happening in America today. He wrote about this slippery slope in Romans 1. First people became ungrateful. 2. Next they figured their success was the results of their own hands. 3. Thirdly they shifted what they thought about and depended on from God to what was made with human hands. Today we might say bigger houses, more expensive cars and lots of adult toys: golf clubs, race tickets, $30,000 fishing boats, and ball-game tickets.
The final result is God gave that generation up to the desires of their own hearts and they became reprobate (worthless or rejected) in their thinking. So the question we ask today is this, is the Ten Commandments still valid. The answer is, yes they are for someone who wants to have a relationship with God and please Him and expects to have an eternal home in heaven some day.
The Ten Commandments certainly are invalid for the rebellious of heart bent on making their own decisions, running their own lives and as much as possible the lives of others. They have their choice of throwing all of God’s rules out the window if they want.
The problem will be that all of us will die. I’d say that’s pretty much 100% of all of us. Hebrew 9:27 says many will be surprised because the Bible says- then comes the judgment. We might think we have gotten by down here, even declare there is no God, but here is where there will be some rude awakenings and God takes complete charge once again. Our brief life on earth will be judged by God’s standards and His rules.
His requirements will be that we acknowledge Jesus, His son as our Lord and Savior, that we have ask for our sins to be forgiven and that we become followers of Christ, living by His laws which become written in our hearts.
So yes the Ten Commandments are valid and they measure whether we have allowed God to adopt us into His eternal family.