Collector's Call
In our premiere edition of Collector’s Call we look at the field of collecting Presidential memorabilia. As we approach the 2020 Presidential election, everyone is preoccupied with their candidate winning. Part of that process since 1789 has been to show our allegiance and pride in our candidate by wearing or collecting signs, buttons, stickers, and clothing with that candidate’s name and likeness; the political version of branding. But the question that we have to ask is, how did the collecting of political memorabilia start?
Well it started with a button in 1789 for the inauguration of our nation’s first Commander in Chief, George Washington. During Washington’s inauguration he wore clothing buttons on his coat, each with an eagle. Vendors watching the inauguration saw a new money making opportunity. Soon clothing buttons, very similar to those of the President, were offered to an eager public for sell, and the tradition of political buttons was born.
The election of 1896 saw the creation of the first celluloid political campaign buttons and demand was greater than manufacturers could handle. From 1896 to 1916 the golden age of button collecting created greater demand. But things were changing with the end of World War I. The new era saw expansion from buttons, to clothing, to the likeness of the candidates in statues, neckwear, and coattails. This expansion created a local interest resulting in a region’s candidates having buttons made with the national candidate’s name on them. Afterwards, they added their own to show allegiance to the national party and gain political support of the masses. Fast forward to the 2020 Presidential election and we take a closer look at the field of political and presidential memorabilia collecting, and the first question most people ask is How Much is It Worth? The worth of any collectible, antique or item is subjective; and the general rule that applies is that an item is worth only what the person seeking it is willing to pay. For whether an item is trash or treasure is all in the eye of the beholder.
Many of us have watched American Pickers or Jeff Foxworthy’s “What is It Worth” on A&E and we shake our heads in amazement as people share their collections with the world. As we examine the collector’s closer, we see a common trend. The trend that collectors choose collecting for the thrill of the hunt or the chase, as well as the knowledge of having completed a collection, and let’s not forget the bragging rights that come from owning something rare or value.
In the field of political and presidential memorabilia the Holy Grail of items across the board tend to be items that were owned by John F. Kennedy and Franklin Roosevelt. Those two statesmen see the highest prices paid, as collectors seem to lose their minds and will pay almost any price to own a stamp owned by Franklin Roosevelt, a great collector in his own right. From buttons, coins and stamps to items actually owned by a President or his family; collectors spend years in search of items for their collectors. Items such as the Kennedy bathing suit hanger that says “Win With Kennedy” or the JFK “Vig’ah one quarter pound milk chocolate candy bar with the catchy slogan across the wrapper that says “Triggah your day with Vig’ah.” The story goes that then President Kennedy had the candy bars discreetly placed under the napkins at a Barry Goldwater fundraising dinner and the guests found them as they prepared to have their meal, while listening to their candidate.
The President had hoped Barry Goldwater would be his opponent in the 1964 Presidential race, a race many thought would be tough for the charismatic leader, due to his position on civil rights. Sadly, the race was over for the President and Lyndon Johnson would be elected to his own term as President in 1964. But some of the most interesting items were created in the 1964 race with Barry Goldwater releasing “Goldwater Trading Stamps” that said “Trade-In Johnson for Barry Goldwater”. The postage stamp style stickers were released hoping that voters would attach them to envelopes when they mailed letters with an early version of showing brand loyalty.
With the changing times; we see a wider array of products than just the stickers, buttons and signs of earlier campaigns. The election of Barrack Obama saw the market being flooded with everything from election and inaugural side tables released from the Bradford Exchange, to Topp’s trading cards releasing a sticker and card set of Obama cards tracing his rise to the Presidency. Along with the plates, blankets, clothing, sneakers, and socks; Obama’s face was everywhere.
Obama was not the first President to become a rock star in the collectibles market. Amy Carter had her own doll and playset. Uncle Billy Carter had his own beer and his truck made into a model by Revell. Nelson Rockefeller had his own plastic shopping bag for his fans, along with a small catalog that the serious collector could buy necklaces and bracelets that said “I Support Rocky”. Nixon had erasers and watches in his likeness and Donald Trump has his own chess set and trains. Jimmy Carter had his peanut radio and Billy Clinton had his face on everything including his own Billy Cookie’s.
Technology has changed how we collect. Gone are the days when we had to stand in line for the things we wanted. With ebay, Amazon, and the internet, everything is at our fingertips from the comfort of our home. That same technology has been both a blessing and a curse for the collecting world.
With ease we can acquire those items we want for our collection. Lost is the thrill of standing in line or rushing to the political headquarters of our candidates for the hats, buttons, and signs. Gone with that thrill is the fact we could once have gotten those items free of charge. The business of political memorabilia is now one of dollars. We no longer get any of those items free.
Remember, as we clean out the attics, don’t throw away the free potholder that Grandma or Grandpa got from the campaign of Richard Nixon. For it is a collectible in its own right now, and somewhere there is a collector that needs that potholder to complete their Nixon Collection. Until next time, happy collecting.