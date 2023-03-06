The Trung Sisters weren’t about to give up their rights even when the enemy was much bigger and more powerful than they were.
Born around 14 AD, the Trung sisters are heroines of legend in Vietnamese culture because they stood up to corrupt Chinese officials and, for a time, managed to expel them from their country, what is now known as Northern Vietnam.
At the time, Chinese women had few rights, but that was not at all the case for Vietnamese women. They were allowed to own land, inherit and do many of the same things men were. The Trung sisters—Trung Trắc (the older one) and Trung Nhi were taught martial arts, warfare and fighting skills when they were growing up. Their father died when they were young, but their mother, Lady Man Thien, refused to remarry, instead focusing on her daughters and making sure they were skilled at military strategy, sword and bow fighting, according to Beyond Words.
Unpopular occupiers
The Chinese Han Dynasty at the time were controlling the area where they lived, but they mostly allowed Vietnamese aristocracy to rule. However, the Chinese governor of the Jiaozhi province, Su Ding, decided to change things. He began demanding bribes, trying to bring in Chinese culture that would take away the rights of women, and instituting many new taxes, including a very unpopular tax on salt.
Trung Trắc’s husband, Thi Sách, resisted and Su Ding responded by beheading him without trial and then hanging his body from the city gates. In some accounts, it is said that he also raped Trung Trắc. In March of 40 AD, the two Trung sisters rose up in rebellion against the Han.
They were remarkably successful. They raised an army of 80,000 men and women. Included in their army were 36 female generals, including their elderly mother, according to the website Ancient Origins. The two sisters rode elephants into battle and within a few months had taken over 65 Chinese citadels and expelled the Chinese.
Ruling as joint queens
According to contemporary sources from both the Chinese and the Vietnamese, the two women ruled as queens for three years. They established an independent Vietnamese nation after more than two centuries of Chinese rule. It stretched from what is now southern Vietnam into southern China. As co-rulers, they abolished many of the Chinese taxes and other policies they felt were unfair.
Their rule was short because the Chinese were infuriated at their actions and raised a large force which they called a “punitive army.” The two sisters and their army were defeated. Their exact fate varies depending on the source. Some say they were captured, some say they died in battle, some say they committed suicide rather than be taken and others say they were taken up in the clouds.
While their rule was short, they were never forgotten. Temples honoring them sprung up across Vietnam and even to this day there are holidays remembering how they fought for their country’s independence. They are symbols of freedom and resistance and have inspired generations of soldiers.