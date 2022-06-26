This is the story of an old Rogersville landmark once known as the Neil mansion and the structure’s amazing evolution that has spanned over 180 years.
If one looks carefully at the modern 1960’s building that stands at the corner of Main Street and Hasson Street next door to the Post Office, the outline of the old Federal style brick house is still visible.
The original structure is still there. Built in 1837 on lot 28 by Samuel Neil, the house was a duplicate of the William Simpson house erected a couple blocks east.
The 1836 Simpson home was later known as the Kyle house. For many years the houses were called “the twins” Each home had 12 foot ceilings, a grand staircase, a library, a formal dining room and elegant parlors.
When Andrew Jackson visited Rogersville during his Presidency he attended a tea at the Neil house. The Neil property had a horse and wagon trail running adjacent to it.
This 1795 trail led to a fork which trailed across the Town Knobs and through Gouldy’s Gap into Caney Creek.
Neil and Simpson were very competitive businessmen. That’s why they ended up with the exact same house. Both men also built corn cribs and barns and they both kept cows, chickens and horses.
Both houses also had brick lined water cisterns and kitchen gardens. Tradition states that Neil paid one of the Simpson slaves to “borrow” the house plans. The fixtures and furnishings were also identical.
Neil spared no expense in trying to keep up with the Simpsons. This infuriated Mr. Simpson who threatened to burn Neil’s house to the ground. In turn Neil said if he caught Simpson out he would “beat the devil out of him with his walking cane”.
Mr. Simpson refused to live in the same type of house as Neil so in April 1838 he had his slaves erect a one room log cabin in the corner of his property and he resided there until he died in 1844.
Neil died in 1860 and his beloved house on lot 28 was inherited by his son Samuel Neil Jr. who made his home there. From 1895 until 1917 the Neil mansion was used a residence for the Smith and Riley families. In the later years it was used as a boarding house for paying guests.
In 1918 during the turbulence of the Spanish Flu epidemic, Dr. William H Armstrong established a hospital in the structure and operated his medical practice here until 1920.
Thereafter he leased the property to Dr. Roy Doty until 1921 when he sold the house to F H Rogan. In 1931 Dr. Armstrong sold the east section of the old Neil property to the US government for the location of a new modern post office.
The old hospital was reverted back into a residence from 1921 until the late 1940’s when it was sold to Harry Juet who opened a produce market on the first floor. Then Juet made a controversial decision.
Without asking anyone’s permission he ripped up the sidewalk from the post office out as far as the corner of Hasson Street in order to provide more parking spaces for his store.
The City of Rogersville brought a lawsuit against Juet. He in turn counter sued and a long bitter legal battle was waged through the courts and newspapers. People on both sides began to circulate hand bills every other day.
Eventually Mr. Juet was forced to replace the sidewalks but the matter was a touchy issue for many years to come. In the 1950’s Real Estate developer Hickman A Kite Sr. purchased the property and made drastic changes to the old brick edifice.
He stuccoed the front façade and removed the third floor and replaced the slanted roof with a flat one creating a more modern business building. He also added an extensive back section creating more rooms.
Kite converted the ground floor into a business location and the second floor into efficiency apartments. Although he owned the property and could do with it what he pleased, many history conscience people were heart sick at the loss of the notable old ante-bellum mansion.
Few knew that the original structure was still there underneath. A champion of progress, Mr. Kite never claimed to be a historic preservationist and although he acquired several significant Rogersville landmarks through the years he either radically changed them or razed the structures all together. An example would be the 1806 McMinn Military Academy building.
In 1963 the Kite family sold the building and adjoining lot to Melvin B. Jones Sr. and his wife Lillian. The Jones put in a modern grocery store and called it the Cut Rate Market.
There were actually two stores the Cut Rate 01 on East Main Street and the Cut Rate 02 at the old Neil house location. The market boasted a full line of groceries including the freshest produce and the best butcher shop in the county.
Carl Jones operated a leather shop in the back. The Cut Rate had a home delivery service and the Jones delivered food to people’s houses all over Hawkins County no matter the weather. Melvin Jones Jr. and his wife Dorothy helped run the store as did Gaines Gladson.
The family was very compassionate to their customers and gave credit to many people who couldn’t have fed their families otherwise. Back in the day the market was a hangout for local kids who would drop by after school for a Nehi orange.
Melvin Jr.’s son Dr. Blaine Jones grew up at the Cut Rate under the feet of his parents and grandparents. He remembers riding on the tail gate of the truck as the boys made home deliveries and taking afternoon naps on the sacks of flour in the back. In the summer farmers would bring in eggs, corn, and produce to trade in for groceries.
Christmas was a special time at the Cut Rate. There were always large boxes of candy, oranges, hard candy, nuts, toys and Christmas trees. Many patrons would do all their Christmas shopping at the market.
The Jones family sold the Cut Rate in 1979. Today history still hides beneath façade of the old Neil house on Main Street in Rogersville Tennessee; where anything could happen and usually did.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com